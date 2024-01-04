4 finalists picked for vacant Durham City Council seat. Who are they?

Four people are finalists for the open seat on the Durham City Council after a vote to narrow the field Thursday.

Fourteen hopefuls applied to serve the remaining two years in the council term Leo Williams left unfinished when he became mayor in November.

The six sitting council members submitted ballots Thursday afternoon, and only candidates who received at least four votes advanced to the round of interviews.

The council hopes to reach an agreement in the next two weeks. It has until early February before a special election is triggered.

The seat represents Ward 3 on the western side of the city and comes with a $35,200 salary.

Who was picked?

Amanda Borer is a public health administrator at Duke University Health System who moved to Durham in 2010.

She listed her passions as ”giving back to the community, caring for our older adult population, ensuring access to quality and affordable early childhood education, supporting small businesses, and fostering a sustainable local workforce.”

Borer, a Democrat, has voted in 12 elections in Durham since 2012.

First ballot in a municipal race? 2023.

Chelsea Cook is an attorney working in eviction diversion for Legal Aid of North Carolina.

She said that experience builds on a “long history of civil engagement in Durham which has included advocating for incarcerated people, volunteer leadership with political groups such as Durham For All, and community and interpersonal relationship building through faith-based and other local organizations.”

Cook, a Democrat, has voted in eight elections in Durham since 2018.

First ballot in a municipal race? 2023.

Shelia Ann Huggins is an attorney with several years of city government experience.

Huggins ran for an at-large seat in 2023, but dropped out after placing fifth in the primary. She first ran in 2017, for the Ward 3 seat, losing to Vernetta Alston in the general election. Huggins applied to fill vacancies in 2018, 2020 and 2022, twice advancing to the finalists.

“Given the many challenges facing us, I believe that my experience, education, and commitment would be of great value in helping our residents, businesses, and our community,” she wrote.

Huggins, a Democrat, has voted in 47 elections in Durham since 2003.

She consistently votes in the municipal races.

Chastan Swain is a law and policy adviser for the state. A lifelong North Carolinian, he moved to Durham five years ago.

“From its history in agriculture and black entrepreneurship, to its current culture of small businesses and innovation tied to the Research Triangle Park, Durham encapsulates the diverse and driven spirit of the State,” he wrote.

Swain, an unaffiliated voter, has voted in nine elections in Durham since 2019.

He consistently votes in the municipal races.

What’s next?

The council tweaked the schedule, moving the final vote up to ensure everyone will be present.

Monday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m.: Finalists will be interviewed in a public meeting.





Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.: The council will hold a second public meeting to hear residents’ thoughts on the finalists.

Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 9:30 a.m.: The council will vote on its pick.

Who didn’t make the cut?

Ten of the finalists didn’t get enough votes to advance.

Carolyn H. Daye , a retiree who has lived in Durham since 1979. She worked in business in Research Triangle Park, including at IBM and Lenovo.

Jonathan Espitia , who works as an EMT for the HEART program, which sends unarmed professionals instead of police to some 911 calls.

Sergio Henderson , who listed his occupation as education and said he gets joy from working with others.

Larry Ernest Lawton , a self-employed life coach.

Aaron T. Louv , a chef at NanaSteak who moved to Durham as a child.

Scot MacIver , a civil engineer who sits on the Planning Commission. He was born and raised in Durham.

Aalayah Sanders , who manages communications for the Durham Housing Authority. She is from Durham.

Zoe Tishaev , a Duke University political science student who is an active member of Bike Durham.

Jacqueline Wagstaff , a former City Council (elected in 1999) and Board of Education (elected in 2002) member who has remained engaged in local politics despite several unsuccessful runs since.

Alexander K. Williams, who works in human resources for ECU Health Medical Center.