4 Financial Tasks Where a Bank Teller Beats Banking Online

Banking has become more convenient than ever before. You can deposit a check with a click of your phone, you can move money instantly from one account to another, and you can pay your bills all from the comfort of your home. Undoubtedly, online banking is easy, fast and only getting better, but there are some instances where you might still want to go into a branch.

Brick-and-mortar banks aren’t disappearing yet, which is good news for anyone who has ever needed to withdraw money even though they lost their ID, debit card and all other important documents. Tellers still play an important role in helping individuals with stuff that simply can’t happen online. They are also critical if you need to conduct complex transactions or make large deposits.

So, whether you are going on vacation soon or just came into a small fortune, consider these four financial tasks where a bank teller beats banking online.

Obtaining Specialized Products

According to KentuckianaWorks, the job of a bank teller has evolved significantly in the past few years. Routine, repetitive tasks that used to be the norm for a teller are now automated, but certain jobs can’t be completed online or through an ATM. For instance, some of the main tasks of a teller in 2017 included cross-selling products, answering questions and “preparing specialized products.”

Specialized banking products include:

Traveler’s checks

Cashier’s checks

Savings bonds

Money orders

These products are either unavailable online or are better handled in person because they are non-routine tasks. Cashier’s checks for example are often still needed when making the down payment on a home or another large purchase, so going in person to the bank is ideal considering the amount of money involved.

Making Large Deposits

For security reasons, it is usually a good idea to make large deposits to a teller and if you are depositing cash it may be the only option. Depositing cash at an ATM may result in a delay before the funds are available in your account. Your options for depositing cash online are even less ideal. You’ll likely have to deposit the money either at an ATM or physical bank anyway and then transfer funds into your account.

When You Need Cash

While many things can be done online, having access to cash is not one of them. If you just need to withdraw a couple hundred dollars then an ATM may work just fine. If you need a large amount, however, you might want to consider paying your local teller a visit.

A recent article in Forbes Advisor notes that most ATMs have withdrawal limits. They may have a daily withdrawal limit (generally between $300 to $1,000) or they may have a limit as to how much you can withdraw in a single transaction. Either way, going into the bank can help ensure you get the money you need in the denominations you want.

Investigating Fraud

Another instance where it might behoove you to speak to a person directly is if there is ever a problem with your account. While banks have become adept at detecting fraud and notifying you immediately, some more complex problems cannot be resolved automatically. If an error on your account is not corrected, make it a point to visit your local branch.

