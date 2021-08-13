4 firefighters hurt in possible Stowe arson

Aug. 13—Four firefighters were treated for injuries Thursday night when a front porch of a duplex collapsed in Stowe Township, Allegheny County police said.

County police said that the firefighters were bring treated at area hospitals for non life-threatening injuries. Detectives from the county police general investigations unit began an investigation into a possible arson at the structure.

The fire was reported at about 6 p.m. in a two-unit duplex in the 1300 block of Island Avenue in Stowe. One person who was home escaped the fire without any injuries and the other unit was reportedly vacant.

Those with information concerning this fire is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

