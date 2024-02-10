4 firefighters taken to hospital after Aetna firetruck overturns in Newark

A Newark fire engine overturned on Friday night, leading to four hospitalizations and a road closure.

The Aetna House, Hook and Ladder Company fire engine was turning off of Elkton Road and onto Christiana Parkway when it overturned on its side at around 10:30 p.m., according to the Newark Fire Department.

The engine was not responding to a call, and no other vehicles were involved.

An Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company fire engine rests on its side after overturning on eastbound Christina Parkway at Elkton Road about 10:35 pm, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Four firefighters were taken to Christiana Hospital, with one in serious but stable condition and the three others in stable condition. The incident is under investigation by the Newark Police Department.

The crash caused eastbound Christiana Parkway to close at Elkton Road until about 3 a.m., according to police.

