4 Florida men charged with conspiracy to commit crimes dressed as police officers, DOJ says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Four Florida men face life in prison after authorities arrested them for committing crimes dressed as police officers.

Officials charged Reginald Roberts, 22, of Lakeland; Nathaniel Carr, 28, of Lakeland; Daniel Jackson, 29, of Winter Haven; and Chrishawn Butler, 22, of Bartow, on May 13, according to the Department of Justice.

Court records said the men brandished and discharged firearms while committing violent crimes.

Between December 2020 and April 2021, all four men conspired to rob illegal drug dealers. At least five instances took place in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk and Lee counties. Three of the incidents resulted in shootings, the DOJ said. Authorities said the men were dressed in all-black clothing that featured law enforcement insignia and drove cars equipped with blue lights and sirens.

In addition to life in prison, all four men face mandatory minimum sentences if convicted, the DOJ said.

Roberts and Butler are facing 31 years. Jackson faces 24 years, and Carr faces 14 years in federal prison.

Carr and Butler appeared in court on May 12 and are incarcerated as they await trial.

Roberts and Jackson will make their appearance on June 7.

