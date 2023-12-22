4 flu-related deaths reported in Fresno County, officials say

TechCrunch

Traditionally, being a hardcore movie fan means collecting physical memorabilia like autographed posters to show dedication. Really (formerly Moviebill) -- an AR platform that provides digital collectible movie tickets and interactive experiences related to the latest blockbuster films -- announced a partnership with blockchain platform Avalanche to help power its “Fandime” NFTs, a new way for movie studios to engage with audiences. The company also announced today it's expanding its AR collectible tickets to cinema partners in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, Korea, Australia, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.