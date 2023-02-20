4-foot alligator found in lake at New York City park, transported to zoo for rehabilitation

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
A 4-foot-long alligator was found in a New York City park Sunday, according to city officials, and has since been transported to a nearby zoo.

The alligator was found in a lake at Brooklyn's Prospect Park, the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation said.

The animal was first spotted Sunday morning by park maintenance staff, who then alerted the department's Parks Enforcement Patrol and Urban Park Rangers.

"We’re grateful to our Parks Enforcement Patrol and Urban Park Rangers who snapped into action to capture and transport the alligator," the parks department said in a statement. "Thankfully no one was harmed and the animal is being evaluated."

This 4-foot-long alligator was found in Brooklyn's Prospect Park on Feb. 19, 2023.
The gator was in "poor condition and very lethargic" when it was found, the department added. It was later transported to the Bronx Zoo for rehabilitation. The zoo said the animal was under evaluation.

How the alligator ended up in Prospect Park is still unknown, the parks department told USA TODAY Monday. Officials have not publicly identified any responsible individuals at this point.

An alligator in Idaho? Person walking their dog finds reptile; where it came from is unknown 

"Parks are not suitable homes for animals not indigenous to those parks – domesticated or otherwise," the parks department stated.

"In addition to the potential danger to park goers this could have caused, releasing non-indigenous animals or unwanted pets can lead to the elimination of native species and unhealthy water quality. In this case the animal was found very lethargic and possibly cold shocked since it is native to warm, tropical climates."

The department also noted that releasing animals into New York City parks is illegal – urging anyone who sees an abandoned animal to contact authorities.

