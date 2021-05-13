4 Fort Worth water employees caught on camera paving private driveway resign, city says

Jack Howland
·1 min read

Four employees with the City of Fort Worth Water Department have resigned after a resident caught them on video placing asphalt on a private driveway, the city said.

The employees, who weren’t identified, had been on administrative leave as the city investigated the incident. They were facing disciplinary action, including termination, the city said in a news release.

The incident with the private driveway occurred on the east side of Fort Worth last week.

“When we received the video from a resident, we immediately initiated an investigation that included interviewing the customer who had the driveway paved as well as the crew involved in the paving,” Fort Worth Water Director Chris Harder said in the release.

The water department has passed the case to the police department, which will investigate the incident.

Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Anyone who sees questionable activity with city resources, like the paving of a private driveway, is asked to call 817-392-1234 or email the call center at 1234@fortworthtexas.gov.

