4 Fort Worth firefighters injured, 1 critically, in rollover crash early Tuesday: officials

Four Fort Worth firefighters were injured, one of them critically, when their truck rolled over in a crash while responding to a call early Tuesday, officials said.

The accident took place around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wilbarger Street and Village Creek Road. It was unclear when the intersection would reopen, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported.

Officials told WFAA that the truck lost control and flipped over while on the way to a reported fire on Pecos Street.

One firefighter was ejected during the crash and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, WFAA reported. Three more firefighters had to be pulled out of the truck, including one who was pinned. They were also taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

“Our firefighters are always there for our community, and right now, we need the community’s prayers for their recovery and healing. Updates soon,” Mayor Mattie Parker posted on X.

Overnight, there was a horrible fire truck accident that injured four of our Fort Worth firefighters, one facing a critical injury. Our firefighters are always there for our community, and right now, we need the community’s prayers for their recovery and healing. Updates soon. — Mayor Mattie Parker (@MayorMattie) February 6, 2024

Today's top stories:

→ Fire department turns control of Sandman Hotel over to property owners

→ A TikTok trend is challenging people to steal certain cars

→ Third suspect wanted in Fort Worth shooting that killed 25-year-old man

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.