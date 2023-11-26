4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Sampson County, ABC11 reports

Police are investigating a shooting involving multiple deaths in Autryville, about an hour’s drive south of Raleigh.

Sampson County deputies found four people dead in the woods at the end of Tanner Lane after responding to shots fired around 9:22 a.m. Sunday, news partner ABC11 reported.

The wooded area is a known encampment for the homeless.

Capt. Eric Pope told the news outlet that evidence suggests the incident was a murder-suicide.

The victims included two men and two women. No identities have been released.