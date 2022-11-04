4 found dead in east Orange County home after shooting, deputies say

Four people were found dead inside an east Orange County home early Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the agency said it received a 911 call at about 4 a.m. from the Union Park area about a woman who had been shot and went to a neighbor’s house for help.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Deputies went to the home on Myers Drive where the woman was wounded, discovering the bodies of four people — who also had been shot, OCSO said.

“Detectives believe everyone is accounted for and there is no danger to the community,” the agency’s unsigned statement said. “It’s very early in the investigation and we don’t know whether or how the people inside the home who were shot are related.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.