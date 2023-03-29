4 found unconscious, overdosed on unknown drug, but in stable condition, police say

Nicole Lopez
At about 7:50 p.m Tuesday, Fort Worth police officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Avenue J, Volunteers of America re-entry facility, in reference to a report of multiple people experiencing an overdose.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded.

Upon arrival, police observed four unresponsive victims — all men. They were treated medically by the Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel for what appeared to be an overdose of a narcotic substance, police told the Star-Telegram.

The victims were all transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition for further medical treatment.

The Narcotics Unit has been requested to provide investigative support for this incident.

