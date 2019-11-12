4 frat deaths this month. 2 this week alone. What's going on with fraternity hazing?

In the past month, at least four young men have died in circumstances apparently related to college fraternities. Two of those deaths have come this week alone. At least three young men had also died the previous semester.

If that seems like a lot, Hank Nuwer, an author who chronicles these types of deaths, has some unfortunate news. Since 2017, that number of fraternity deaths annually has become the new normal.

Despite policy changes from universities and frats, a slew of anti-hazing laws and activism from the dead students' parents, the trend shows no sign of changing. Nuwer laments that many young men see hazing as a “requirement for manhood.”

The deaths come at a time when families, universities and fraternities are struggling to decide how to address the toxic behavior sometimes associated with these organizations. Many supporters say frats' volunteer service, fundraising, and sense of community outweigh the bad behaviors. But people increasingly are drawing connections between the high-profile incidents that leave young men dead, and more of them are putting the blame on fraternities' culture of hazing.

The facts about frat deaths

On Oct. 19, 17-year-old John "Jack" Schoenig, 17, died outside a house alleged to be associated with the Pennsylvania State chapter of the fraternity Chi Phi. The cause of his death was unclear, and the university and the fraternity said the house was off-campus. Regardless, Penn State suspended the fraternity. The university had introduced stricter rules in the wake of the 2017 death of Timothy Piazza, meant to police the bad behavior of fraternities.

Oct. 24 was the last day anyone saw first-year Cornell University student Antonio Tsialas alive. He was found dead two days later in a gorge. The cause of his death also remains unknown, but a statement last week from university President Martha E. Pollack points a finger at frats.

"It is already widely known that an unregistered fraternity-sponsored event took place on October 24, that alcohol was served, and that first-year students, including Mr. Tsialas, were in attendance,” she said. "These events, still under investigation, regrettably follow a pattern of misconduct in the Greek-letter system.” Some of Cornell's fraternities voted to cancel most of their social activities until the new year, according to student newspaper The Cornell Daily Sun.

Last Thursday, tragedy struck again. San Diego State University student Dylan Hernandez was hospitalized. He died on Sunday. In a statement, President Adela de la Torre said the university had suspended 14 fraternities, and a police investigation had “uncovered information which alleges that a fraternity was involved in possible misconduct.”

The fraternity is one of 14 organizations the university suspended after freshman Dylan Hernandez was hospitalized on Thursday.

The national Phi Gamma Delta organization has suspended its SDSU chapter pending a review, Executive Director Rob Caudill told USA TODAY on Tuesday. "We are devastated by the loss of one of our own," Caudill said of Hernandez. The fraternity is working with the university and investigators. "If it is determined that any of our policies were violated, we will take immediate and appropriate action," Caudill said in an email.

Also on Tuesday, police in Pullman, Washington, said they were investigating the apparently "alcohol-related" death of an unidentified 19-year-old. Officials said they found him dead Tuesday morning at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, which said it is working with authorities on the investigation. The student has not been identified.

Cancel frats? Or work with them?

As the deaths pile up, the stigma in recent years toward hazing has grown. High-profile cases, such as the graphic death of Penn State's Piazza, have thrust the issue further into the spotlight. Piazza had consumed a "life-threatening" amount of alcohol, then fell down a flight of stairs, fractured his skull and lacerated his spleen.