4 free events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day near Burlington

Starting this weekend and continuing through January, Vermont events honoring and celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will reflect upon his accomplishments in the fight for civil rights while looking ahead to work that still needs to be done.

Activities in and around Burlington tied into Martin Luther King Jr. Day begin Sunday, Jan. 14, continue on the holiday itself on Monday, Jan. 15, and include a lecture at the University of Vermont in the final week of the month. Here is a synopsis of some of the key events Vermonters can take part in over the next couple of weeks.

All events are free.

Suzan Johnson Cook and Ashton Hall to speak at Burlington City Hall

3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, the Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center presents speakers Suzan Johnson Cook – a pastor, author, activist and academic who served as a policy advisor to President Bill Clinton – and Ashton Hall, the young and newly-elected mayor of Talladega, Alabama. The event will be at the Contois Auditorium, Burlington City Hall. Free tickets are available at City Market, the ECHO Center and Fletcher Free Library. www.gbmrc.org/mlk2024/

Clemmons Family Farm presenting an event on Civil Rights at ECHO Center

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, a day of activities in the city of Burlington-presented events include “Passports Through Time: Exploring Our Civil Rights of Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow,” presented by Clemmons Family Farm, ECHO Center, Burlington. www.echovermont.org

Black history in Vermont: Black people own just 17 of the 7,000 farms in Vermont. New grant seeks to expand access.

Vision of equity, the Black experience in outdoor activities, refugees in Vermont: Events at St. Michael's College

Monday, Jan. 15, through Friday, Jan. 19, St. Michael’s College plans a week-long slate of events including, from 1:45 p.m.-2:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, a discussion titled “Towards the Development of a Vision of Equity and Justice Framed in Dr. King’s Humanizing Framework” with Omara Rivera-Vazquez, director of the Center for Equity and Justice; 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, “Why Not, and Why Now? Promoting the Black Experience in Outdoor Activities” with Ben Morton and Eben Widlund of the Adventure Sports Center; 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, “Thoughts on Justice, Mercy and Love Concerning Vermont Refugees” with Sarah M. Childs, director of the Center for Student Diversity, Empowerment and Community, and Molly Gray, executive director of Vermont Afghan Alliance and former lieutenant governor of Vermont; and 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, a candlelight closing event with Edmundite campus ministry and music by Ryan Hay and MOVE, St. Michael’s College, Colchester. www.smcvt.edu/student-life/diversity-and-inclusion/martin-luther-king-jr-convocation/

Author and leadership expert Damon A. Williams to speak at University of Vermont

4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, the University of Vermont presents the keynote lecture of its Martin Luther King Jr. celebration with Damon A. Williams, author of “Strategic Diversity Leadership and the Chief Diversity Officer” and an administrator with the Center for Strategic Diversity Leadership & Social Innovation at the University of Wisconsin, discussing “Creating a Beloved Community,” Ira Allen Chapel, UVM, Burlington. www.uvm.edu/diversity/signature-events/mlk

