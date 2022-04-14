4 Ga. students forced classmate into bathroom closet, made homophobic remarks, police say
Four students at Loganville High School have been arrested and are facing felony charges after an incident involving one of their classmates.
According to police, a group of students, ranging in age from 14 to 17, forced another student into a bathroom closet for a long period of time. They add that while being held in the closet, the student was repeatedly sprayed with cleaning products.
The students also made a number of homophobic remarks towards the student while being held in the closet, police say.
Investigators learned that this was not the first incident of its kind. There were a total of three separate incidents between March 23 and March 31 that led to the four suspects being charged.
The 17-year-old suspect is being tried as an adult and faces a felony charge of false imprisonment.
A 16-year-old suspect will face two counts of felony false imprisonment, one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor reckless conduct.
The first of two 14-year-old suspects is being charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor reckless conduct - party to the crime.
The other 14-year-old is charged with two counts of felony false imprisonment - party to the crime and one count of misdemeanor reckless conduct - party to the crime.
Because of their ages, the identities of the four students have not been released.
