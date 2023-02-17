4 gang members sentenced for armed robbery after 1 wrote down plan to stop victims from testifying

All four defendants in a 2019 armed robbery in Cherokee County will be spending the next several years in prison.

Ajani Malik Harris, 22, was convicted of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 60 years with the first 30 to serve in prison. He was also banished from Cherokee County and banned from having contact with anyone in a gang.

Harris, who went by the nickname Kaejoo, participated in the armed robbery by pointing a rifle at the two victims while they were robbed, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say fellow defendant Rachel Marek invited a man to an apartment in Acworth. When he arrived, Harris pulled a rifle out and pointed it at the man and another man inside apartment.

Jayden “Huncho” Hickman pointed a handgun at the men while Doriean “Goku” McElheney took the victims’ wallets, cell phones, headphones and shoes.

Investigators later learned that all four were associated with criminal street gangs Yarborough Park Crips and Young Slime Life.

While he was awaiting trial in the Cherokee County Detention Center in January 2020, Harris made a recorded phone call that described a letter with instructions regarding the armed robbery victims.

Investigators were able to find the letter and learned that Harris had written down personal details of the victims and created a plan to threaten, bribe and intimidate the victims to keep them from testifying against him.

Hickman, Marek and McElheney all pleaded guilty to their charges instead of going to trial.

Marek, 22, was sentenced to 20 years with five years to serve in prison.

Hickman, 22, and McElheney, 21, were both sentenced to 20 years with 10 years to serve in prison.

After his armed robbery trial, Harris entered a non-negotiated guilty plea for conspiracy to commit influencing a witness and other gang charges. He was sentenced to another 20 years to run concurrent with his first sentence.

