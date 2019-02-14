4 GARP Stocks to Scoop Up for Maximum Returns

Growth at a reasonable price or GARP is an excellent way for investors to make some quick gains. This strategy helps investors gain exposure to stocks that have impressive prospects and are trading at a discount.



The GARP approach leads to the identification of stocks that are priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. These stocks also have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and so on.



That means a portfolio created on the basis of GARP strategy is expected to have stocks that offer the best of both value and growth investing.



GARP Metrics – Mix of Growth & Value Metrics



Growth Metrics



Both strong earnings growth history and impressive earnings prospects are the main concepts that GARP investors borrow from the growth investing strategy. However, instead of super-normal growth rates, pursuing stocks with a more stable and reasonable growth rate is also a tactic of GARP investors. Hence, growth rates between 10% and 20% are considered ideal under the GARP strategy.



Another growth metric that is considered by both growth and GARP investors is return on equity (ROE). GARP investors look for strong and higher ROE compared to the industry average to identify superior stocks. Moreover, stocks with positive cash flow find precedence under the GARP plan.



Value Metrics



GARP investing gives priority to one of the popular value metrics – price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Though this investing style picks stocks with higher P/E ratios compared to value investors, it avoids companies with extremely high P/E ratios. Moreover, the price-to-book value (P/B) ratio is also considered.



Using the GARP principle, we have run a screen to identify stocks that should offer solid returns in the near term.



Screening Parameters



Along with the criteria discussed in the above section, we have considered a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).



Last 5-year EPS & projected 3–5 year EPS growth rates between 10% and 20% (Strong EPS growth history and prospects ensure improving business.)



ROE (over the past 12 months) greater than the industry average (Higher ROE compared to the industry average indicates superior stocks.)



P/E and P/B ratios less than M-industry average (P/E and P/B ratios less than that of the industry indicate that the stocks are undervalued.)



Here are four stocks that made it through the screen:



Oshkosh Corporation OSK is a designer, manufacturer and seller of a varied range of vehicle bodies, and specialty vehicles. The company has a Zacks Rank #2. Its trailing four-quarter average positive earnings surprise is 36.39%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN is a designer and manufacturer of fully-automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has recorded average four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.88%.



LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA is engaged in providing an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2. Its trailing four-quarter average positive earnings surprise is 17.06%.



Stryker Corporation SYK is one of the world’s largest medical device companies operating in the global orthopedic market. It offers orthopedic products, surgical equipment and many more. The company has a Zacks Rank #2. Its trailing four-quarter average positive earnings surprise is 2.18%.



