4 Georgians arrested on drug trafficking charges over July 4th weekend

Four Georgians were arrested over the July 4 weekend on drug trafficking charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

A fifth is wanted for related charges, the agency said.

All four were arrested on July 3.

The GBI said police arrested Wiley Wooten, of Gainesville, for felony drug charges after a three-month multi-agency investigation, codename Operation Birthday Boy.

Over several weeks, the GBI said police made multiple arrests during traffic stops and executed multiple search warrants across North Georgia.

Officers found more than a kilogram of methamphetamine and multiple grams of fentanyl.

As a result, Wiley Wooten and three others were arrested, with another man wanted for possession of methamphetamine.

According to the GBI, the following were charged, or are wanted, in connection to the investigation:

Angel Victoria Hope Turpin, age 27, of Gainesville, was charged with Sale of Fentanyl and Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute

Larry Michael John Lowe, 29, of Gainesville, was charged with Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute

Sarah Grace Pilcher, age 30, of Gainesville was charged with Possession of Fentanyl

Terry Lynn Wooten, age 66, of Gainesville, is currently wanted for Possession of Methamphetamine

