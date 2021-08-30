4 gross items at home and how to clean them

The Takeout

In the world of fast food, it’s very, very rare that we’d advocate for taking your time. Not only is that sort of missing the point of fast food, but regular purchasers of french fries, chicken sandwiches, and just about any other grab-and-go delight understands the peril of letting this stuff sit for too long. As your fast food order begins to settle, the delicate alchemy of oils, salt, and sugar that make crispy magic at higher temperatures rapidly congeals into a chewy, inedible mass. Some co