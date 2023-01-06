4 guns recovered after Seattle police tail men in stolen car from Central District to Tukwila

Seattle police arrested four men and recovered four guns after tailing the men in a stolen car from Seattle’s Central District to Tukwila on Tuesday night.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were patrolling near the Judkins Park neighborhood when they saw the four men in a stolen Hyundai sedan. Officers tried stopping the car but the driver sped away.

Officers maintained a visual of the car and followed it to a gas station in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard where the men got out of the car and went into a convenience store.

Several of the men tried running away when officers attempted to make contact, but they were all taken into custody.

Police said all four men were carrying loaded guns, one of which was reported stolen.

The men, who are all between the ages of 19 and 22, were booked into the King County Jail for crimes including unlawful firearms possession, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, eluding, obstruction, resisting arrest, and unlawful carrying of a firearm.