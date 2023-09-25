4 guns stolen from a garage in Berks

Sep. 25—Four firearms were stolen from an unlocked garage of a residence in Centre Township, state police said Monday.

The homeowner reported the burglary of the detached garage Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Irish Creek Road, troopers from the Hamburg station said.

The crime was believed to have occurred between 6 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said four firearms that were left in plain view on the second floor were taken. They were described as a Smith & Wesson .44 Magnum revolver, a .22 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol, a Remington Arms .22-caliber pistol and an unspecified Mossberg firearm.

Anyone with information should call the Hamburg station at 610-562-6885. Tips can be reported anonymously to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (reference incident PA2023-1252639) at 800-472-8477.

Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.