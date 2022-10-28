4 Helpful Tips To Save Money as the Weather Gets Colder

BUKET TOPAL / iStock.com

The days are getting shorter and the weather is getting colder, which can only mean one thing — winter is coming. Given the number of major holidays during the chilliest season of the year, you’re searching for ways to save money right now, so you can stay on budget.

Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023

More: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

This might actually be easier than you think. Here are four tips that can help you cut costs as you prepare for winter.

Change Air Filters

You want your home to be nice and toasty this winter, but that will come at a price. Specifically, the average U.S. household can expect to spend $931 heating their home with natural gas this winter — October through March — a 28% surge from last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The good news is, you can improve the efficiency of your forced-air heating system by simply changing the filter. SMO Energy recommends replacing the filter at the beginning of the season to help your furnace work better, but advises more often — even once a month — if you have pets.

Get a New Car Battery

Is your car battery on the older side? If so, consider getting a new one before the weather outside becomes frightful.

Battery power decreases as temperatures drop, so it takes more power to start your car in the winter, according to Bridgestone Tire. If you decide to take this precaution, the company recommends opting for a battery at or above 600 CCA.

Having an old battery increases your risk of breaking down, which is both an inconvenience and expensive. The national average cost of a tow is approximately $109 — typically between $2.50 and $7 per mile — according to J.D. Power.

POLL: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

Avoid Trendy Winter Clothing

When shopping for winter clothing essentials, it’s easy to get caught up on the latest trends — think chunky boots, Y2K, western wear, bright-colored hues and corseting for 2022. However, these styles will likely be old and tired by next year, meaning even slightly-worn items will need to be replaced.

Story continues

Save money by focusing on timeless winter styles that can be worn for years. For example, you might opt for an oversized cable-knit cardigan, a collarless coat and a pair of classic black or brown boots.

Opt To Stay In

When temperatures drop, going outside can become largely unpleasant. So if you don’t have to go out, don’t. Staying inside will allow you to stay nice and cozy, while also saving money.

Say you want to see a movie. As of 2019, the average cost of a movie ticket is $9.16, according to the National Association of Theater owners. However, you can rent movies currently in theaters from several streaming platforms.

For example, you can rent “Don’t Worry Darling” for $19.99 on the AMC Theaters website. If you split this cost with at least two other people, you’ll save money on your ticket, not to mention the cost of snacks and drinks.

Additionally, you might be tempted to head to Starbucks for your daily caffeine fix. However, a venti-sized cup of freshly brewed coffee costs approximately $2.45, according to RealMenuPrices. Alternatively, you can get a 12-ounce bag of Starbucks Medium Roast Ground Coffee for $9.99 at Target, which can be brewed in your warm and cozy home and save you cash on many cups.

Whether you love winter weather or spend the season daydreaming of summer, finding ways to save money will make the coldest season of the year more enjoyable. Put these tips into action today and watch your bank balance grow.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Helpful Tips To Save Money as the Weather Gets Colder