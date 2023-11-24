4-Hers honored for 2023 accomplishments

Nov. 24—By Ed Boice

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Dickinson County 4-H clubs met at Sterl Hall Wednesday night for the 93rd 4-H Achievement Celebration.

For the special state and national awards, the Outstanding 4-Hers Award was given to Adam Snowball of Holland Sunflowers and Tucker Stroda of Navarre Boosters.

"This year we would like to recognize two outstanding 4-Hers who have displayed leadership and character in our county 4-H program," said Jill Martinson, district extension agent for 4-H youth development, "and have worked to exemplify what is meant by 'making the best better.'"

Annalee Greene of Navarre Boosters, Tucker Stroda of Navarre Boosters and Chase Lillard of Willowdale each won the Kansas 4-H Key Award.

"The key awards are a state-level recognition that is widely recognized by employers and scholarship granters," said Tucker Stroda, president of the Dickinson County 4-H Council and who announced the awardees, "as it demonstrates an extended commitment to developing leadership, citizenship and life skills..."

Renatta Heintz of Fragrant Hilltoppers won a state project award for her fiber arts project. Martinson said Heintz had multiple books considered for the award.

The 4-H Family of the Year is Jason, Brooke, Jensen and Carson Woodworth with Willowdale. Martinson said the family was awarded based on their dedication to their club throughout the year. Jensen and Carson Woodworth had "animated presentations," and were willing to help wherever, Martinson said. Brooke Woodworth serves on the 4-H Program Development Committee and has served on the Dickinson County Executive Board and in the past the Dickinson County and Chisholm Trail District 4-H Youth Development Program Development Committee. She also participated in this year's old-timer beef showmanship competition as "Beef Barbie." Jason is known for his participation in the annual Central Kansas Free Fair's Special Baking Contest and incorporating maple bacon flavors into any baked good. The family also opened their livestock facility for the county weigh-in.

Friend of 4-H Awards

Individual

Roger Hummel

Business

Bluestem Embryo Transfer Center; Casey & DaLean Barten

Project Leader Recognition

Best Project Meeting

Carrie Hill

Best Overall Project Experience

Jennifer Latzke

Most Project Meetings

Kris Bogart

Leader Recognition

Sponsored by Abilene Rotary Club

Jr. Leaders (*) — Gary DePew and Jill Martinson

First Year Project Leaders

*Gus Moody, Chapman Shamrocks

*Ike Moody, Chapman Shamrocks

*Bentley Strickland, Detroit Ramblers

*Dally Emig, Holland Sunflowers

*Autumn Felbush, Holland Sunflowers

*Blake Murphy, Holland Sunflowers

*Korbin Hackett, Jolly Jayhawkers

*Nolan Hall, Jolly Jayhawkers

*Mindy Linder, Mt. Ayr Go-Getters

*Elliot Rock, Navarre Boosters

*Ava Brown, Newbern Wideawakes

Delinda Lamb, Sand Springs Rustlers

Tasha Brozek, Solomon Wranglers

Kelly Coup, Solomon Wranglers

*Abigail Zerbe, Solomon Wranglers

Five Year Project Leaders

Darcy Tweady, Fragrant Hilltoppers

*Allison Rose, Holland Sunflowers

Nicole Hall, Jolly Jayhawkers

Della Hettenbach, Jolly Jayhawkers

Shelby Neal, Jolly Jayhawkers

*Annalee Greene, Navarre Boosters

Ashley Ballou, Solomon Wranglers

Justin Zerbe, Solomon Wranglers

*Eden Bathurst, Willowdale

*Jensen Woodworth, Willowdale

Fifteen Year Project Leader

Becky Dibben, Jolly Jayhawkers

Volunteer Awards

First Year Volunteers

Hope Hanback, Detroit Ramblers

Lindsey Hartman, Detroit Ramblers

*Jordan Bartlett, Fragrant Hilltoppers

Gary DePew, Fragrant Hilltoppers

*Josslyn DePew, Fragrant Hilltoppers

Samantha Lefert, Fragrant Hilltoppers

Kayla Bogart, Holland Sunflowers

Nick Acheson, Jolly Jayhawkers

Alisa Greene, Navarre Boosters

Dustin Rock, Navarre Boosters

Five Year Volunteers

Michelle Livingston, Fragrant Hilltoppers

Shasta Acheson, Jolly Jayhawkers

Ryan Hall, Jolly Jayhawkers

Justin Coup, Solomon Wranglers

County Project Leader Awards

First Year County Project Leader

Katie Kohman

Natalie Strickland

Organizational Leader Awards

First Year Organizational Leaders

Josh Abeldt, Jolly Jayhawkers

Five Year Organizational Leader

Katie Kohman, Willowdale

Ten Year Organizational Leader

Angie Stika, Lyon Prospectors

Club Awards

Outstanding Club Projects

Chapman Shamrocks — Chapman Elementary Planters

Detroit Ramblers — Enterprise Estates Garden

Fragrant Hilltoppers — Chapman Valley Manor Bird Feeders & Friendship

Jolly Jayhawkers — To Make the Best Better

Navarre Boosters — Citizenship

Willowdale — Little Food Pantry

Club Seals

Sponsored by State 4-H Office

Chapman Shamrocks, Purple

Fragrant Hilltoppers, Purple

Holland Sunflowers, Purple

Jolly Jayhawkers, Purple

Navarre Boosters, Purple

Sand Springs Rustlers, Purple

Willowdale, Purple

Achievement Pins By Club

Sponsored by:

Dickinson County Rural Life Association

Member, Bronze, Clover, Emerald

Dickinson County Farm Bureau

Silver, Silver Guard, Junior Leader, Gold, Gold Guard

Chapman Shamrocks

Member

James Dean

Rylee Harris

Hadley Haverkamp

Liam Holzer

Laney Thornton

Lexi Thornton

Bronze

Zachariah Dean

Mac Moody

Silver

Ike Moody

Jr. Leader

Gus Moody

Jed Moody

Claire Rock

Gold Guard

Carter Rock

Detroit Ramblers

Member

Colten Stenger

Delaney Stenger

Ava Straight

Bronze

Grace Hanback

Clover

Gabriel Boyd

Eli Elliott

Emerald

Anna Holt

Kaesen Phillips

Silver Guard

Connor Overturf

Kynlie Phillips

Jr. Leader

Eyler Holt

Fragrant Hilltoppers

Member

Elise Norton

Silas Noron

Bronze

Kaiden Kuntz

Reatta Lefert

Lucas Lehman

Lawson Norton

Campbell Stoffer

Grace Taylor

Luke Taylor

Clover

Asher DePew

Josey Freeman

Mason Kuntz

Emerald

Lorelai Kuntz

Christine Stoffer

Matthew Stoffer

Silver

Roper Lefert

Madelynn Norton

Emil Pickerign

Katherine Stoffer

Jr. Leader

Josslyn DePew

Gold

Jordan Bartlett

Layla Pickerign

Gold Guard

Kaden Hitz

Kaylee Livingston

Holland Sunflowers

Member

Kody Bogart

Dean Felbush

Allie Gfeller

Ezra Hedstrom

Dayson Nagely

Savannah Smiley

Jayce Wilson

Bronze

Stockton Bogart

Tate Burgett

Scarlett Murphy

Jaxson Nagely

Axie Shrack

Clover

Clayton Gfeller

Cora Hedstrom

Silver

Steven Bogart

Autumn Felbush

Ava Hedstrom

Austin Smiley

Silver Guard

Landen Barten

Lucy Barten

Benson Smiley

Gold Guard

Allison Rose

Jolly Jayhawkers

Member

Cohen Abeldt

Bronze

Nolan Hall

Clover

Kinsey Acheson

Emerald

Colten Abeldt

Charlotte Laughlin

Silver Guard

Carleigh Abeldt

Addison Acheson

Ethan Hall

Adeline Laughlin

Navarre Boosters

Member

Carina Green

Harper Green

Kyland Vanover

Joel Ward

Noah Ward

Bronze

Mae Greene

Janessa Latzke

Clover

Wakeen Whitehair

Emerald

Jace Latzke

Silver

Dalton Davidson

Alice Hill

Victoria Jackson

Wesley Whitehair

Silver Guard

Audrey Dester

Asher Hulsey

Junior Leader

Elliot Rock

Reese Whitehair

Gold

Colt Dester

Brianna Hill

Justin Latzke

Newbern Wideawakes

Bronze

Cady Marston

Clover

Ava Brown

Ty Cornell

Sand Springs Rustlers

Member

Christian Martinez

Reese Rowlands

Bronze

Riley Schremmer

Silver

Godric Baetz

KaAnn Baetz

Solomon Wranglers

Bronze

Kathryn Gans

Gold

Abigail Zerbe

Gold Guard

Hayden Zerbe

Willowdale

Member

Calen Depew

Camden Depew

Casen Depew

Addison Duey

Pyper Ferris

Elias Garten

Ella Haslouer

Ruby Kohman

Bronze

Dodge Loucks

Brogan Woody

Clover

Jace Loucks

Gold Guard

Chase Lillard

Special Recognition

Cloverbud Members

Gabriella Dean, Chapman Shamrocks

Vena Holzer, Chapman Shamrocks

Mae Bess Moody, Chapman Shamrocks

Cooper Vahsholtz, Chapman Shamrocks

Brody Espeseth, Fragrant Hilltoppers

Andy Felbush, Holland Sunflowers

Samantha Gentet, Holland Sunflowers

Judah Hedstrom, Holland Sunflowers

Colter Nagely, Holland Sunflowers

Oaklynn Pena, Holland Sunflowers

Sophia Jackson, Navarre Boosters

Annabella Kauer, Navarre Boosters

Copeland Lang, Newbern Wideawakes

Raylynn Marston, Newbern Wideawakes

Julianna De La Mora, Sand Springs Rustlers

Weston Potocnik, Sand Springs Rustlers

Branch Gans, Solomon Wranglers

Paisley Ferris, Willowdale

Spring 2023 Graduates

Collin Gfeller, Fragrant Hilltoppers

Amara Johnson, Willowdale

Callie Jones, Fragrant Hilltoppers

Lawson Jones, Fragrant Hilltoppers

Brayden Lexow, Fragrant Hilltoppers

Carly Rothfuss, Fragrant Hilltoppers

Kyle Ryan, Solomon Wranglers

Nathan Schwarz, Holland Sunflowers

Aaron Stika, Lyon Prospectors

Chase Swanson, Willowdale

Braden Wilson, Willowdale

Jensen Woodworth, Willowdale

Rock Springs Ranch Counselor in Training

Allison Rose Holland Sunflowers

4-H International Exchange Program

Bart and Susan Hettenbach

State 4-H Scholarship Winners

Callie Jones Fragrant Hilltoppers

Outstanding Club Reporter Notebook

Justin Latzke Navarre Boosters

2022-2023 Leadership SQUAD

* Indicates 1st year member

+ Indicates Outstanding SQUAD member

Carleigh Abledt*, Jolly Jayhawkers

KaAnn Baetz, Sand Springs Rustlers

Josslyn DePew, Fragrant Hilltoppers

Audrey Dester, Navarre Boosters

Dally Emig, Holland Sunflowers

Annalee Greene, Navarre Boosters

Ethan Hall Jolly, Jayhawkers

Makenzie Hall, Jolly Jayhawkers

Alice Hill, Navarre Boosters

Brianna Hill, Navarre Boosters

Kaden Hitz, Fragrant Hilltoppers

Eyler Holt, Detroit Ramblers

Victoria Jackson*, Navarre Boosters

Amara Johnson, Willowdale

Adeline Laughlin, Jolly Jayhawkers

Chase Lillard+, Willowdale

Carmen Rock, Navarre Boosters

Elliot Rock, Navarre Boosters

Tucker Stroda+, Navarre Boosters

Adam Snowball+, Holland Sunflowers

Abigail Zerbe, Solomon Wranglers

County Outstanding Project Awards

Blue Ribbon Winners

Detroit Ramblers

Gabriel Boyd, Communications, Pets

Anna Holt, Foods & Nutrition, Meat Goat, Swine

Eyler Holt, Foods & Nutrition, Performing Arts

Colten Stenger, Horse

Fragrant Hilltoppers

Josslyn DePew — Fiber Arts

Josey Freeman — Swine, Foods & Nutrition

Renatta Heintz — Clothing & Textiles, Fiber Arts

Kaylee Livingston — Leadership

Elise Norton — Foods & Nutrition

Lawson Norton — Poultry

Silas Norton — STEM

Katherine Stoffer — Sheep

Karter Zook — Bucket Calf

Holland Sunflowers

Lucy Barten — Beef, Sheep, Visual Arts

Autumn Felbush — Beef, Swine

Dean Felbush — Fiber Arts, Swine

Ava Hedstrom — Foods & Nutrition

Cora Hedstrom — Clothing & Textiles

Ezra Hedstrom — Foods & Nutrition

Blake Murphy — Plant Science, Wildlife

Scarlett Murphy — Plant Science

Dayson Nagely — Bucket Calf, Foods & Nutrition, Wood Science

Jaxson Nagely — Bucket Calf, Swine, Wood Science

Savannah Smiley — Plant Science

Adam Snowball — STEM

Jolly Jayhawkers

Kinsey Acheson — Beef

Navarre Boosters

Audrey Dester — Rabbit, Visual Arts

Mae Greene — Foods & Nutrition, Horse

Alice Hill — Sheep

Jace Latzke — STEM: Energy Management

Justin Latzke — Geology

Reese Whitehair — Foods & Nutrition, Leadership,Photography

Wakeen Whitehair — Foods & Nutrition, Visual Arts

Wesley Whitehair — Foods & Nutrition, Visual Arts

Newbern Wideawakes

Ty Cornell — Self-Determined

Willowdale

Jade Wilson — Clothing & Textiles,Foods & Nutrition,Visual Arts

Josie Wilson — Foods & Nutrition, Visual Arts

Purple Ribbon Winners

Detroit Ramblers

Eyler Holt — Leadership, Meat Goats, Swine

Fragrant Hilltoppers

Asher DePew — Wildlife

Josslyn DePew — Dog Care & Training, Leadership

Renatta Heintz — Entomology

Lorelai Kuntz — Beef

Reatta Lefert — Swine

Roper Lefert — Swine

Kaylee Livingston — Beef

Holland Sunflowers

Lucy Barten — Clothing & Textiles

Autumn Felbush — Performing Arts

Dean Felbush — Bucket Calf

Cora Hedstrom — Foods & Nutrition, Visual Arts

Scarlett Murphy — Foods & Nutrition

Jaxson Nagely — Foods & Nutrition

Allison Rose — Fiber Arts, Leadership

Axie Shrack — Beef, Swine

Savannah Smiley — Visual Arts

Adam Snowball — Leadership, Plant Science

Jolly Jayhawkers

Carleigh Abeldt — Foods & Nutrition, Sheep

Cohen Abeldt — Sheep

Colten Abeldt — Sheep, STEM

Addison Acheson — Beef

Nolan Hall — Performing Arts

Navarre Boosters

Annalee Greene — Foods & Nutrition

Brianna Hill — Horse

Jace Latzke — Environmental Science, Foods & Nutrition, Geology, Plant Science,

Janessa Latzke — Foods & Nutrition, Geology, Plant Science, Visual Arts

Justin Latzke — Foods & Nutrition, STEM: Energy Management

Tucker Stroda — Leadership

Newbern Wideawakes

Ava Crist — Horse

Willowdale

Eden Bathurst — Sheep, Visual Arts

Junior County Project Winners

Beef

Junior County Champion

Axie Shrack (Purple) Holland Sunflowers

Bucket Calf

Junior County Champion

Dean Felbush (Purple) Holland Sunflowers

Junior Medal Winner

Jaxson Nagely (Blue) Holland Sunflowers

Karter Zook (Blue) Fragrant Hilltoppers

Clothing & Textiles

Junior County Champion

Cora Hedstrom (Blue) Holland Sunflowers

Communications

Junior County Champion

Gabriel Boyd (Blue) Detroit Ramblers

Fiber Arts

Junior County Champion

Dean Felbush (Blue) Holland Sunflowers

Foods & Nutrition

Junior County Champion

Janessa Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters

Junior Medal Winners

Cora Hedstrom (Purple) Holland Sunflowers

Scarlett Murphy (Purple) Holland Sunflowers

Jaxson Nagely (Purple) Holland Sunflowers

Geology

Junior County Champion

Janessa Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters

Horse

Junior County Champion

Mae Greene (Blue) Navarre Boosters

Pets

Junior County Champion

Gabriel Boyd (Blue) Detroit Ramblers

Performing Arts

Junior County Champion

Nolan Hall (Purple) Jolly Jayhawkers

Plant Science

Junior County Champion

Janessa Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters

Poultry

Junior County Champion

Lawson Norton (Purple) Fragrant Hilltoppers

Sheep

Junior County Champion

Cohen Abeldt (Purple) Jolly Jayhawkers

STEM

Junior County Champion

Silas Norton (Blue) Fragrant Hilltoppers

Swine

Junior County Champion

Reatta Lefert (Purple) Fragrant Hilltoppers

Junior Medal Winner

Axie Shrack (Purple) Holland Sunflowers

Visual Arts

Junior County Champion

Savannah Smiley (Purple) Holland Sunflowers

Junior Medal Winner

Janessa Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters

Cora Hedstrom (Purple) Holland Sunflowers

Wildlife

Junior County Champion

Asher DePew (Purple) Fragrant Hilltoppers

Wood Science

Junior County Champion

Jaxson Nagely (Blue) Holland Sunflowers

Intermediate County Project Winners

Beef

Intermediate County Champion

Addison Acheson (Purple) Jolly Jayhawkers

Intermediate Medal Winner

Lorelai Kuntz (Purple) Fragrant Hilltoppers

Clothing & Textiles

Intermediate County Champion

Lucy Barten (Purple) Holland Sunflowers

Intermediate Medal Winner

Jade Wilson (Blue) Willowdale

Dog Care & Training

Intermediate County Champion

Joss DePew (Purple) Fragrant Hilltoppers

Environmental Science

Intermediate County Champion

Jace Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters

Fiber Arts

Intermediate County Champion

Joss DePew (Blue) Fragrant Hilltoppers

Foods & Nutrition

Intermediate County Champion

Jace Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters

Intermediate Medal Winner Carleigh Abeldt (Purple) Jolly Jayhawkers

Wesley Whitehair (Blue) Navarre Boosters

Anna Holt (Blue) Detroit Ramblers

Geology

Intermediate County Champion

Jace Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters

Horse

Intermediate County Champion

Colten Stenger (Blue) Detroit Ramblers

Leadership

Intermediate County Champion

Eyler Holt (Purple) Detroit Ramblers

Meat Goat

Intermediate County Champion

Eyler Holt (Purple) Detroit Ramblers

Intermediate Medal Winner

Anna Holt (Blue) Detroit Ramblers

Performing Arts

Intermediate County Champion

Autumn Felbush (Purple) Holland Sunflowers

Plant Science

Intermediate County Champion

Jace Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters

Rabbit

Intermediate County Champion

Audrey Dester (Blue) Navarre Boosters

Self-Determined

Intermediate County Champion

Ty Cornell (Blue) Newbern Wideawakes

Sheep

Intermediate County Champion

Colten Abeldt (Purple) Jolly Jayhawkers

STEM

Intermediate County Champion

Colten Abeldt (Purple) Jolly Jayhawkers

STEM: Energy Management

Intermediate County Champion

Jace Latzke (Blue) Navarre Boosters

Swine

Intermediate County Champion

Roper Lefert (Purple) Fragrant Hilltoppers

Intermediate Medal Winner

Eyler Holt (Purple) Detroit Ramblers

Visual Arts

Intermediate County Champion

Jade Wilson (Blue) Willowdale

Intermediate Medal Winner

Josie Wilson (Blue) Willowdale

Wesley Whitehair (Blue) Navarre Boosters

Audrey Dester (Blue) Navarre Boosters

Wildlife

Intermediate County Champion

Blake Murphy (Blue) Holland Sunflowers

Senior County Project Winners

Beef

Senior County Champion

*Kaylee Livingston (Purple) Fragrant Hilltoppers

Clothing & Textiles

Senior County Champion

*Renatta Heintz (Blue) Fragrant Hilltoppers

Entomology

Senior County Champion

*Renatta Heintz (Purple) Fragrant Hilltoppers

Fiber Arts

Senior County Champion

*Allison Rose (Purple) Holland Sunflower

Foods & Nutrition

Senior County Champion

*Annalee Greene (Purple) Navarre Boosters

Senior Medal Winner

*Justin Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters

Geology

Senior County Champion

Justin Latzke (Blue) Navarre Boosters

Horse

Senior County Champion

*Brianna Hill (Purple) Navarre Boosters

Leadership

Senior County Champion

*Joss DePew (Purple) Fragrant Hilltoppers

Senior Medal Winners

*Tucker Stroda (Purple) Navarre Boosters

Adam Snowball (Purple) Holland Sunflowers

Photography

Senior County Champion

*Reese Whitehair (Blue) Navarre Boosters

Plant Science

Senior County Champion

Adam Snowball (Purple) Holland Sunflowers

Sheep

Senior County Champion

*Eden Bathurst (Blue) Willowdale

STEM

Senior County Champion

Adam Snowball (Blue) Holland Sunflowers

STEM: Energy Management

Senior County Champion

*Justin Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters

Visual Arts

Senior County Champion

*Eden Bathurst (Purple) Willowdale

*Will be able to represent Chisholm Trail District at area judging

Special State and National Awards

Kansas 4-H Key Award

Certificates & Pins Sponsored by Farm Credit Association of Kansas

Annalee Greene Navarre Boosters

Tucker Stroda Navarre Boosters

Chase Lillard Willowdale

State Project Winners

Renatta Heintz, Fiber Arts Fragrant Hilltoppers

Outstanding 4-Her

Sponsored by the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Adam Snowball Holland Sunflowers

Tucker Stroda Navarre Boosters

4-H Family of the Year

Jason and Brooke Woodworth Family