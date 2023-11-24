4-Hers honored for 2023 accomplishments
Nov. 24—By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Dickinson County 4-H clubs met at Sterl Hall Wednesday night for the 93rd 4-H Achievement Celebration.
For the special state and national awards, the Outstanding 4-Hers Award was given to Adam Snowball of Holland Sunflowers and Tucker Stroda of Navarre Boosters.
"This year we would like to recognize two outstanding 4-Hers who have displayed leadership and character in our county 4-H program," said Jill Martinson, district extension agent for 4-H youth development, "and have worked to exemplify what is meant by 'making the best better.'"
Annalee Greene of Navarre Boosters, Tucker Stroda of Navarre Boosters and Chase Lillard of Willowdale each won the Kansas 4-H Key Award.
"The key awards are a state-level recognition that is widely recognized by employers and scholarship granters," said Tucker Stroda, president of the Dickinson County 4-H Council and who announced the awardees, "as it demonstrates an extended commitment to developing leadership, citizenship and life skills..."
Renatta Heintz of Fragrant Hilltoppers won a state project award for her fiber arts project. Martinson said Heintz had multiple books considered for the award.
The 4-H Family of the Year is Jason, Brooke, Jensen and Carson Woodworth with Willowdale. Martinson said the family was awarded based on their dedication to their club throughout the year. Jensen and Carson Woodworth had "animated presentations," and were willing to help wherever, Martinson said. Brooke Woodworth serves on the 4-H Program Development Committee and has served on the Dickinson County Executive Board and in the past the Dickinson County and Chisholm Trail District 4-H Youth Development Program Development Committee. She also participated in this year's old-timer beef showmanship competition as "Beef Barbie." Jason is known for his participation in the annual Central Kansas Free Fair's Special Baking Contest and incorporating maple bacon flavors into any baked good. The family also opened their livestock facility for the county weigh-in.
Friend of 4-H Awards
Individual
Roger Hummel
Business
Bluestem Embryo Transfer Center; Casey & DaLean Barten
Project Leader Recognition
Best Project Meeting
Carrie Hill
Best Overall Project Experience
Jennifer Latzke
Most Project Meetings
Kris Bogart
Leader Recognition
Sponsored by Abilene Rotary Club
Jr. Leaders (*) — Gary DePew and Jill Martinson
First Year Project Leaders
*Gus Moody, Chapman Shamrocks
*Ike Moody, Chapman Shamrocks
*Bentley Strickland, Detroit Ramblers
*Dally Emig, Holland Sunflowers
*Autumn Felbush, Holland Sunflowers
*Blake Murphy, Holland Sunflowers
*Korbin Hackett, Jolly Jayhawkers
*Nolan Hall, Jolly Jayhawkers
*Mindy Linder, Mt. Ayr Go-Getters
*Elliot Rock, Navarre Boosters
*Ava Brown, Newbern Wideawakes
Delinda Lamb, Sand Springs Rustlers
Tasha Brozek, Solomon Wranglers
Kelly Coup, Solomon Wranglers
*Abigail Zerbe, Solomon Wranglers
Five Year Project Leaders
Darcy Tweady, Fragrant Hilltoppers
*Allison Rose, Holland Sunflowers
Nicole Hall, Jolly Jayhawkers
Della Hettenbach, Jolly Jayhawkers
Shelby Neal, Jolly Jayhawkers
*Annalee Greene, Navarre Boosters
Ashley Ballou, Solomon Wranglers
Justin Zerbe, Solomon Wranglers
*Eden Bathurst, Willowdale
*Jensen Woodworth, Willowdale
Fifteen Year Project Leader
Becky Dibben, Jolly Jayhawkers
Volunteer Awards
First Year Volunteers
Hope Hanback, Detroit Ramblers
Lindsey Hartman, Detroit Ramblers
*Jordan Bartlett, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Gary DePew, Fragrant Hilltoppers
*Josslyn DePew, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Samantha Lefert, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Kayla Bogart, Holland Sunflowers
Nick Acheson, Jolly Jayhawkers
Alisa Greene, Navarre Boosters
Dustin Rock, Navarre Boosters
Five Year Volunteers
Michelle Livingston, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Shasta Acheson, Jolly Jayhawkers
Ryan Hall, Jolly Jayhawkers
Justin Coup, Solomon Wranglers
County Project Leader Awards
First Year County Project Leader
Katie Kohman
Natalie Strickland
Organizational Leader Awards
First Year Organizational Leaders
Josh Abeldt, Jolly Jayhawkers
Five Year Organizational Leader
Katie Kohman, Willowdale
Ten Year Organizational Leader
Angie Stika, Lyon Prospectors
Club Awards
Outstanding Club Projects
Chapman Shamrocks — Chapman Elementary Planters
Detroit Ramblers — Enterprise Estates Garden
Fragrant Hilltoppers — Chapman Valley Manor Bird Feeders & Friendship
Jolly Jayhawkers — To Make the Best Better
Navarre Boosters — Citizenship
Willowdale — Little Food Pantry
Club Seals
Sponsored by State 4-H Office
Chapman Shamrocks, Purple
Fragrant Hilltoppers, Purple
Holland Sunflowers, Purple
Jolly Jayhawkers, Purple
Navarre Boosters, Purple
Sand Springs Rustlers, Purple
Willowdale, Purple
Achievement Pins By Club
Sponsored by:
Dickinson County Rural Life Association
Member, Bronze, Clover, Emerald
Dickinson County Farm Bureau
Silver, Silver Guard, Junior Leader, Gold, Gold Guard
Chapman Shamrocks
Member
James Dean
Rylee Harris
Hadley Haverkamp
Liam Holzer
Laney Thornton
Lexi Thornton
Bronze
Zachariah Dean
Mac Moody
Silver
Ike Moody
Jr. Leader
Gus Moody
Jed Moody
Claire Rock
Gold Guard
Carter Rock
Detroit Ramblers
Member
Colten Stenger
Delaney Stenger
Ava Straight
Bronze
Grace Hanback
Clover
Gabriel Boyd
Eli Elliott
Emerald
Anna Holt
Kaesen Phillips
Silver Guard
Connor Overturf
Kynlie Phillips
Jr. Leader
Eyler Holt
Fragrant Hilltoppers
Member
Elise Norton
Silas Noron
Bronze
Kaiden Kuntz
Reatta Lefert
Lucas Lehman
Lawson Norton
Campbell Stoffer
Grace Taylor
Luke Taylor
Clover
Asher DePew
Josey Freeman
Mason Kuntz
Emerald
Lorelai Kuntz
Christine Stoffer
Matthew Stoffer
Silver
Roper Lefert
Madelynn Norton
Emil Pickerign
Katherine Stoffer
Jr. Leader
Josslyn DePew
Gold
Jordan Bartlett
Layla Pickerign
Gold Guard
Kaden Hitz
Kaylee Livingston
Holland Sunflowers
Member
Kody Bogart
Dean Felbush
Allie Gfeller
Ezra Hedstrom
Dayson Nagely
Savannah Smiley
Jayce Wilson
Bronze
Stockton Bogart
Tate Burgett
Scarlett Murphy
Jaxson Nagely
Axie Shrack
Clover
Clayton Gfeller
Cora Hedstrom
Silver
Steven Bogart
Autumn Felbush
Ava Hedstrom
Austin Smiley
Silver Guard
Landen Barten
Lucy Barten
Benson Smiley
Gold Guard
Allison Rose
Jolly Jayhawkers
Member
Cohen Abeldt
Bronze
Nolan Hall
Clover
Kinsey Acheson
Emerald
Colten Abeldt
Charlotte Laughlin
Silver Guard
Carleigh Abeldt
Addison Acheson
Ethan Hall
Adeline Laughlin
Navarre Boosters
Member
Carina Green
Harper Green
Kyland Vanover
Joel Ward
Noah Ward
Bronze
Mae Greene
Janessa Latzke
Clover
Wakeen Whitehair
Emerald
Jace Latzke
Silver
Dalton Davidson
Alice Hill
Victoria Jackson
Wesley Whitehair
Silver Guard
Audrey Dester
Asher Hulsey
Junior Leader
Elliot Rock
Reese Whitehair
Gold
Colt Dester
Brianna Hill
Justin Latzke
Newbern Wideawakes
Bronze
Cady Marston
Clover
Ava Brown
Ty Cornell
Sand Springs Rustlers
Member
Christian Martinez
Reese Rowlands
Bronze
Riley Schremmer
Silver
Godric Baetz
KaAnn Baetz
Solomon Wranglers
Bronze
Kathryn Gans
Gold
Abigail Zerbe
Gold Guard
Hayden Zerbe
Willowdale
Member
Calen Depew
Camden Depew
Casen Depew
Addison Duey
Pyper Ferris
Elias Garten
Ella Haslouer
Ruby Kohman
Bronze
Dodge Loucks
Brogan Woody
Clover
Jace Loucks
Gold Guard
Chase Lillard
Special Recognition
Cloverbud Members
Gabriella Dean, Chapman Shamrocks
Vena Holzer, Chapman Shamrocks
Mae Bess Moody, Chapman Shamrocks
Cooper Vahsholtz, Chapman Shamrocks
Brody Espeseth, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Andy Felbush, Holland Sunflowers
Samantha Gentet, Holland Sunflowers
Judah Hedstrom, Holland Sunflowers
Colter Nagely, Holland Sunflowers
Oaklynn Pena, Holland Sunflowers
Sophia Jackson, Navarre Boosters
Annabella Kauer, Navarre Boosters
Copeland Lang, Newbern Wideawakes
Raylynn Marston, Newbern Wideawakes
Julianna De La Mora, Sand Springs Rustlers
Weston Potocnik, Sand Springs Rustlers
Branch Gans, Solomon Wranglers
Paisley Ferris, Willowdale
Spring 2023 Graduates
Collin Gfeller, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Amara Johnson, Willowdale
Callie Jones, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Lawson Jones, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Brayden Lexow, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Carly Rothfuss, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Kyle Ryan, Solomon Wranglers
Nathan Schwarz, Holland Sunflowers
Aaron Stika, Lyon Prospectors
Chase Swanson, Willowdale
Braden Wilson, Willowdale
Jensen Woodworth, Willowdale
Rock Springs Ranch Counselor in Training
Allison Rose Holland Sunflowers
4-H International Exchange Program
Bart and Susan Hettenbach
State 4-H Scholarship Winners
Callie Jones Fragrant Hilltoppers
Outstanding Club Reporter Notebook
Justin Latzke Navarre Boosters
2022-2023 Leadership SQUAD
* Indicates 1st year member
+ Indicates Outstanding SQUAD member
Carleigh Abledt*, Jolly Jayhawkers
KaAnn Baetz, Sand Springs Rustlers
Josslyn DePew, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Audrey Dester, Navarre Boosters
Dally Emig, Holland Sunflowers
Annalee Greene, Navarre Boosters
Ethan Hall Jolly, Jayhawkers
Makenzie Hall, Jolly Jayhawkers
Alice Hill, Navarre Boosters
Brianna Hill, Navarre Boosters
Kaden Hitz, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Eyler Holt, Detroit Ramblers
Victoria Jackson*, Navarre Boosters
Amara Johnson, Willowdale
Adeline Laughlin, Jolly Jayhawkers
Chase Lillard+, Willowdale
Carmen Rock, Navarre Boosters
Elliot Rock, Navarre Boosters
Tucker Stroda+, Navarre Boosters
Adam Snowball+, Holland Sunflowers
Abigail Zerbe, Solomon Wranglers
County Outstanding Project Awards
Blue Ribbon Winners
Detroit Ramblers
Gabriel Boyd, Communications, Pets
Anna Holt, Foods & Nutrition, Meat Goat, Swine
Eyler Holt, Foods & Nutrition, Performing Arts
Colten Stenger, Horse
Fragrant Hilltoppers
Josslyn DePew — Fiber Arts
Josey Freeman — Swine, Foods & Nutrition
Renatta Heintz — Clothing & Textiles, Fiber Arts
Kaylee Livingston — Leadership
Elise Norton — Foods & Nutrition
Lawson Norton — Poultry
Silas Norton — STEM
Katherine Stoffer — Sheep
Karter Zook — Bucket Calf
Holland Sunflowers
Lucy Barten — Beef, Sheep, Visual Arts
Autumn Felbush — Beef, Swine
Dean Felbush — Fiber Arts, Swine
Ava Hedstrom — Foods & Nutrition
Cora Hedstrom — Clothing & Textiles
Ezra Hedstrom — Foods & Nutrition
Blake Murphy — Plant Science, Wildlife
Scarlett Murphy — Plant Science
Dayson Nagely — Bucket Calf, Foods & Nutrition, Wood Science
Jaxson Nagely — Bucket Calf, Swine, Wood Science
Savannah Smiley — Plant Science
Adam Snowball — STEM
Jolly Jayhawkers
Kinsey Acheson — Beef
Navarre Boosters
Audrey Dester — Rabbit, Visual Arts
Mae Greene — Foods & Nutrition, Horse
Alice Hill — Sheep
Jace Latzke — STEM: Energy Management
Justin Latzke — Geology
Reese Whitehair — Foods & Nutrition, Leadership,Photography
Wakeen Whitehair — Foods & Nutrition, Visual Arts
Wesley Whitehair — Foods & Nutrition, Visual Arts
Newbern Wideawakes
Ty Cornell — Self-Determined
Willowdale
Jade Wilson — Clothing & Textiles,Foods & Nutrition,Visual Arts
Josie Wilson — Foods & Nutrition, Visual Arts
Purple Ribbon Winners
Detroit Ramblers
Eyler Holt — Leadership, Meat Goats, Swine
Fragrant Hilltoppers
Asher DePew — Wildlife
Josslyn DePew — Dog Care & Training, Leadership
Renatta Heintz — Entomology
Lorelai Kuntz — Beef
Reatta Lefert — Swine
Roper Lefert — Swine
Kaylee Livingston — Beef
Holland Sunflowers
Lucy Barten — Clothing & Textiles
Autumn Felbush — Performing Arts
Dean Felbush — Bucket Calf
Cora Hedstrom — Foods & Nutrition, Visual Arts
Scarlett Murphy — Foods & Nutrition
Jaxson Nagely — Foods & Nutrition
Allison Rose — Fiber Arts, Leadership
Axie Shrack — Beef, Swine
Savannah Smiley — Visual Arts
Adam Snowball — Leadership, Plant Science
Jolly Jayhawkers
Carleigh Abeldt — Foods & Nutrition, Sheep
Cohen Abeldt — Sheep
Colten Abeldt — Sheep, STEM
Addison Acheson — Beef
Nolan Hall — Performing Arts
Navarre Boosters
Annalee Greene — Foods & Nutrition
Brianna Hill — Horse
Jace Latzke — Environmental Science, Foods & Nutrition, Geology, Plant Science,
Janessa Latzke — Foods & Nutrition, Geology, Plant Science, Visual Arts
Justin Latzke — Foods & Nutrition, STEM: Energy Management
Tucker Stroda — Leadership
Newbern Wideawakes
Ava Crist — Horse
Willowdale
Eden Bathurst — Sheep, Visual Arts
Junior County Project Winners
Beef
Junior County Champion
Axie Shrack (Purple) Holland Sunflowers
Bucket Calf
Junior County Champion
Dean Felbush (Purple) Holland Sunflowers
Junior Medal Winner
Jaxson Nagely (Blue) Holland Sunflowers
Karter Zook (Blue) Fragrant Hilltoppers
Clothing & Textiles
Junior County Champion
Cora Hedstrom (Blue) Holland Sunflowers
Communications
Junior County Champion
Gabriel Boyd (Blue) Detroit Ramblers
Fiber Arts
Junior County Champion
Dean Felbush (Blue) Holland Sunflowers
Foods & Nutrition
Junior County Champion
Janessa Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters
Junior Medal Winners
Cora Hedstrom (Purple) Holland Sunflowers
Scarlett Murphy (Purple) Holland Sunflowers
Jaxson Nagely (Purple) Holland Sunflowers
Geology
Junior County Champion
Janessa Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters
Horse
Junior County Champion
Mae Greene (Blue) Navarre Boosters
Pets
Junior County Champion
Gabriel Boyd (Blue) Detroit Ramblers
Performing Arts
Junior County Champion
Nolan Hall (Purple) Jolly Jayhawkers
Plant Science
Junior County Champion
Janessa Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters
Poultry
Junior County Champion
Lawson Norton (Purple) Fragrant Hilltoppers
Sheep
Junior County Champion
Cohen Abeldt (Purple) Jolly Jayhawkers
STEM
Junior County Champion
Silas Norton (Blue) Fragrant Hilltoppers
Swine
Junior County Champion
Reatta Lefert (Purple) Fragrant Hilltoppers
Junior Medal Winner
Axie Shrack (Purple) Holland Sunflowers
Visual Arts
Junior County Champion
Savannah Smiley (Purple) Holland Sunflowers
Junior Medal Winner
Janessa Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters
Cora Hedstrom (Purple) Holland Sunflowers
Wildlife
Junior County Champion
Asher DePew (Purple) Fragrant Hilltoppers
Wood Science
Junior County Champion
Jaxson Nagely (Blue) Holland Sunflowers
Intermediate County Project Winners
Beef
Intermediate County Champion
Addison Acheson (Purple) Jolly Jayhawkers
Intermediate Medal Winner
Lorelai Kuntz (Purple) Fragrant Hilltoppers
Clothing & Textiles
Intermediate County Champion
Lucy Barten (Purple) Holland Sunflowers
Intermediate Medal Winner
Jade Wilson (Blue) Willowdale
Dog Care & Training
Intermediate County Champion
Joss DePew (Purple) Fragrant Hilltoppers
Environmental Science
Intermediate County Champion
Jace Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters
Fiber Arts
Intermediate County Champion
Joss DePew (Blue) Fragrant Hilltoppers
Foods & Nutrition
Intermediate County Champion
Jace Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters
Intermediate Medal Winner Carleigh Abeldt (Purple) Jolly Jayhawkers
Wesley Whitehair (Blue) Navarre Boosters
Anna Holt (Blue) Detroit Ramblers
Geology
Intermediate County Champion
Jace Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters
Horse
Intermediate County Champion
Colten Stenger (Blue) Detroit Ramblers
Leadership
Intermediate County Champion
Eyler Holt (Purple) Detroit Ramblers
Meat Goat
Intermediate County Champion
Eyler Holt (Purple) Detroit Ramblers
Intermediate Medal Winner
Anna Holt (Blue) Detroit Ramblers
Performing Arts
Intermediate County Champion
Autumn Felbush (Purple) Holland Sunflowers
Plant Science
Intermediate County Champion
Jace Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters
Rabbit
Intermediate County Champion
Audrey Dester (Blue) Navarre Boosters
Self-Determined
Intermediate County Champion
Ty Cornell (Blue) Newbern Wideawakes
Sheep
Intermediate County Champion
Colten Abeldt (Purple) Jolly Jayhawkers
STEM
Intermediate County Champion
Colten Abeldt (Purple) Jolly Jayhawkers
STEM: Energy Management
Intermediate County Champion
Jace Latzke (Blue) Navarre Boosters
Swine
Intermediate County Champion
Roper Lefert (Purple) Fragrant Hilltoppers
Intermediate Medal Winner
Eyler Holt (Purple) Detroit Ramblers
Visual Arts
Intermediate County Champion
Jade Wilson (Blue) Willowdale
Intermediate Medal Winner
Josie Wilson (Blue) Willowdale
Wesley Whitehair (Blue) Navarre Boosters
Audrey Dester (Blue) Navarre Boosters
Wildlife
Intermediate County Champion
Blake Murphy (Blue) Holland Sunflowers
Senior County Project Winners
Beef
Senior County Champion
*Kaylee Livingston (Purple) Fragrant Hilltoppers
Clothing & Textiles
Senior County Champion
*Renatta Heintz (Blue) Fragrant Hilltoppers
Entomology
Senior County Champion
*Renatta Heintz (Purple) Fragrant Hilltoppers
Fiber Arts
Senior County Champion
*Allison Rose (Purple) Holland Sunflower
Foods & Nutrition
Senior County Champion
*Annalee Greene (Purple) Navarre Boosters
Senior Medal Winner
*Justin Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters
Geology
Senior County Champion
Justin Latzke (Blue) Navarre Boosters
Horse
Senior County Champion
*Brianna Hill (Purple) Navarre Boosters
Leadership
Senior County Champion
*Joss DePew (Purple) Fragrant Hilltoppers
Senior Medal Winners
*Tucker Stroda (Purple) Navarre Boosters
Adam Snowball (Purple) Holland Sunflowers
Photography
Senior County Champion
*Reese Whitehair (Blue) Navarre Boosters
Plant Science
Senior County Champion
Adam Snowball (Purple) Holland Sunflowers
Sheep
Senior County Champion
*Eden Bathurst (Blue) Willowdale
STEM
Senior County Champion
Adam Snowball (Blue) Holland Sunflowers
STEM: Energy Management
Senior County Champion
*Justin Latzke (Purple) Navarre Boosters
Visual Arts
Senior County Champion
*Eden Bathurst (Purple) Willowdale
*Will be able to represent Chisholm Trail District at area judging
Special State and National Awards
Kansas 4-H Key Award
Certificates & Pins Sponsored by Farm Credit Association of Kansas
Annalee Greene Navarre Boosters
Tucker Stroda Navarre Boosters
Chase Lillard Willowdale
State Project Winners
Renatta Heintz, Fiber Arts Fragrant Hilltoppers
Outstanding 4-Her
Sponsored by the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Adam Snowball Holland Sunflowers
Tucker Stroda Navarre Boosters
4-H Family of the Year
Jason and Brooke Woodworth Family