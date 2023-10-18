4 high school coaches fired after 1 accused of sexual assault, Michigan officials say

Four high school coaches have been fired after one was accused of sexual assault against students, officials told news outlets.

A Farmington High School basketball coach is accused of sexual assault involving some of the players, the Detroit News reported.

An investigation “recently revealed several allegations of sexual assaults involving minors perpetrated in the city of Detroit,” a police spokesperson said, according to WDIV.

The district has since fired the coach, who officials say was not employed by the school, the Detroit News reported. The district gave the former coach a “no trespass notice,” which bans him from “all district facilities and events,” Diane Bauman, director of community relations and pupil accounting, told the outlet.

The Detroit Police Special Victims Unit is investigating the accusations, according to WJBK.

Since they were made, three other coaches have also been terminated, the outlet reported.

“During our administrative team’s internal investigation, we learned that three of the other coaches in our program (varsity and freshman) had some knowledge of these interactions between the JV coach and student-athletes, and chose not to report them,” the school district said in a statement to WDIV.

McClatchy News reached out to Farmington High School for comment on Oct. 18 but did not immediately hear back.

The statement says the three coaches are not being accused of improper conduct with players but did not “ensure the safety and well-being of student-athletes,” WJBK reported.

“The case has been turned over to law enforcement while our administrative team is conducting an internal investigation,” Bauman told the Detroit News.

Police said the results of their investigation will be turned over to the Wayne County prosecutor’s office “so that an appropriate charging decision can be rendered,” WDIV reported.

Farmington is about 25 miles northwest of Detroit.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

