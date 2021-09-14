4 homicide victims found in SUV with Minnesota plates abandoned in western Wisconsin

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·1 min read

Authorities in western Wisconsin say the bodies of four homicide victims were discovered in an SUV with Minnesota license plates.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office said they were alerted Sunday afternoon by a 911 caller to the black SUV being abandoned in a standing cornfield off a rural road in the Town of Sheridan.

The Sheriff's Office's disclosed details of the discovery more than 30 hours later in a posting on Facebook that also said there may have been a second dark-colored SUV traveling with the abandoned vehicle.

Authorities have said nothing about who the victims are, where they came from or what makes them believe they were killed. No arrests have been announced.

Other than revealing that the abandoned SUV had Minnesota plates, the posting did not explain why the Sheriff's Office believes that "the victims do not appear to have any connection to the area."

Assisting the Sheriff's Office in the investigation are the County Medical Examiner's Office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin Department of Justice crime lab.

The Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone with information about the deaths to call investigators at 1-715-232-1348.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

