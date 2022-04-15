4 hospitalized in Ojai crash, fire at Ojai golf course prompts evacuations, more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Ojai crash sends 4 to hospital

OJAI — A multi-vehicle crash sent four people to the hospital — including a 14-year-old girl with critical injuries — Thursday morning in Ojai.

The accident was reported at 8:14 a.m. in the 1900 block of East Ojai Avenue, also known as Highway 150, in front of a local lumber yard. The site is near the intersection with Boardman Road at the city's east edge.

The head-on crash knocked two vehicles into a nearby ditch, with one rolling over onto its roof. One of the vehicles was a flatbed tow truck, according to Capt. John Wright of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Two people had to be rescued from the rolled-over vehicle, authorities said. A rescue helicopter responded to the scene for a possible a medical evacuation but was later called off.

The 14-year-old victim was transported to Ventura County Medical Center with critical but non-life threatening injuries, Wright said. The other three were also taken to various hospitals with less significant injuries.

The overall accident involved three drivers and one passenger, sheriff's officials said Thursday evening. All suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The incident prompted an investigation by the sheriff's office that shut down Ojai Avenue between Gridley and Gorham roads until 3 p.m. The lengthy closure was needed due to the complexity of the accident scene, which required specialized traffic investigators and equipment.

The cause remained under investigation as of Thursday evening, sheriff's officials said.

An aerial shot of a multi-car crash on East Ojai Avenue Thursday morning that sent four people to the hospital.

Crews battle fire at Ojai golf course

OJAI — A fire inside a maintenance shed at an Ojai golf course caused a nearby senior living center to evacuate Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 12:05 p.m. at the Soule Park Golf Course, 1033 E. Ojai Ave.

The fire was knocked down by 12:40 p.m. Damage was contained to the shed and nearby fencing, as well as the exterior of Whispering Oaks, a retirement community.

Seven homes were briefly evacuated with the help of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

Fatal hit-and-run vehicle found

VENTURA — Ventura police on Monday found a vehicle believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash over the weekend, authorities said Thursday.

The accident was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday along Thompson Boulevard near Ash Street.

A pedestrian, identified as Maximillian S. Soroko, 30, of Santa Clarita, was hit by the car as he crossed the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, detectives found a vehicle in Oxnard that they believed was involved in the crash. The vehicle was impounded as evidence.

No arrests has been made in the case as of Thursday, but police say they have issued multiple search warrants and have identified a person of interest.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Chris Wilson at 805-339-4366.

Charges filed in Ventura triple shooting

The suspect in a Ventura shooting that sent three victims to the hospital pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment hearing Thursday.

Glandros June, 26, was charged with one count of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a gun by a prohibited person. The charges included special allegations of June using a firearm, causing great bodily injury and committing the crime while out on bail for two separate felony cases, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The shooting occurred Monday around 4:20 p.m. outside a tattoo parlor in the 2700 block of Sherwin Avenue. A male and female victim struck in the torso suffered critical injuries, officials said. A third victim, a female, was shot in the arm.

An industrial park in the 2700 block of Sherwin Avenue in Ventura, where three people were shot Monday afternoon. Police arrested a suspect Tuesday evening.

June was in an altercation with other people at the tattoo parlor, one of the businesses in an industrial park. After the parties moved outside, he open fired, injuring three victims, according to authorities.

June was found by Ventura police on Tuesday in Newbury Park and taken into custody.

June remained in custody at county jail Thursday without bail. A bail review hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 13 at Ventura County Superior Court.

If convicted on all charges and special allegations, June faces a maximum possible sentence of 48 years to life in prison.

