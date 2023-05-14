4 hospitalized after shooting at gathering in Manchester, N.H., police say

Four people were rushed to the hospital after being shot in Manchester Saturday afternoon.

A “gathering” was taking place in the area of Ahern and O’Malley Streets around 4:50 p.m. when two males in hoods approached the group and at least one opened fire, witnesses told Manchester police.

The four gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

The two males were seen fleeing the area, according to police.

Authorities do believe the shooting was random.

Manchester police are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Tips can also be anonymously submitted at www.manchestercrimeline.org.

