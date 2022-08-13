4 hospitalized after shooting at Renton park
Four people are in the hospital after a shooting at Ron Regis Park in Renton overnight, according to the Renton Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting with at least four victims at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Two victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center.
Two additional victims are being treated at an area hospital for serious injuries.
Witnesses told police there was a large gathering at the park before the shooting.
Police have not yet released information on a suspect.
This is a developing story.