4 hospitalized after shooting at Renton park

Four people are in the hospital after a shooting at Ron Regis Park in Renton overnight, according to the Renton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting with at least four victims at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Two victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Two additional victims are being treated at an area hospital for serious injuries.

Witnesses told police there was a large gathering at the park before the shooting.

Police have not yet released information on a suspect.

This is a developing story.