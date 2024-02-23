4 hot springs escapes less than 2 hours from ABQ

Feb. 23—Hot springs are a great way to unwind and rejuvenate after a long work week. There are many options for where to soak, whether you prefer to be out in the woods surrounded by nature, or at a resort spa, New Mexico has something for everyone at these four hot springs destinations within two hours from Albuquerque.

Jemez Springs has a bath house offering soaks and massages, and multiple hot springs out in nature to hike to.

Distance from Albuquerque: Just over an hour

San Antonio Hot Springs

This hike is open year-round and dogs are welcome.

Difficulty: Moderate

Length: 1.5 miles

Spence Hot Springs

The recommended time to visit this trail is March through October. Dogs are welcome.

Difficulty: Moderate

Length: .7 miles

McCauley Warm Springs

The recommended time to visit this trail is April through December. The trail is steep and rocky.

Difficulty: Moderate

Length: 3.2 miles

Truth or Consequences

This town has multiple hot spring resorts to visit. The region gained popularity as a health center from the 1900s into the 1940s.

Distance from Albuquerque: Just over two hours

Ojo Caliente

This hot spring is one of the oldest health spas in the country, this hot spring resort has arsenic, lithia, soda and iron in its naturally sulfur-free waters. There are spa resorts great for weekend trips, and soaking pools ideal for day trips.

Distance from Albuquerque: Just under two hours

Montezuma Hot Springs

Located near United World College in Las Vegas, the hot springs are divided into pools of varying temperatures, ranging from 102.7 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.Distance from Albuquerque: Just under two hours