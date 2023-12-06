These 4 hot springs are in Northern California. How far from Sacramento?

“Hot springs” — or “nature’s hot tub” — isn’t just a catchy buzzword used by resorts.

Hot springs are scattered across Northern California, some more known than others.

Heat within the earth warms groundwater. When it rises through cracks in the ground, hot springs are created, according to the U.S. National Park Service.

The warm waters aren’t just for dipping.

The geothermal processes provide heat, power and minerals to cities across the world including in Northern California, the department states.

Don’t just jump into any hot spring you see — you need to do your research first. In some, water can cause severe or fatal burns, the National Park Service states on its website.

Here’s The Sacramento Bee’s list of four hot springs in Northern California — both natural and artificial — just a short drive from downtown Sacramento.

Buckeye Hot Springs

Travel time: About 3 hours and 40 minutes from downtown Sacramento

Steamy water and mountain views are a road trip away from Sacramento. According to Cali Hot Springs, a statewide natural hot springs directory, Buckeye Hot Springs in Stanislaus National Forest offers a serene experience away from the hustle and bustle.

Travertine Hot Springs

Travel time: About 3 hours and 30 minutes from downtown Sacramento

Tucked away off Highway 395 near Bridgeport lies the popular Travertine Hot Springs. The waters can be colder than expected and are most enjoyable late spring through early fall, Cali Hot Springs states.

Wilbur Hot Springs

Location: 3375 Wilbur Springs Rd, Williams

Travel time: About 1 hour and 30 minutes from downtown Sacramento

Wilbur Hot Springs in Williams offers a “sanctuary from the fast pace,” the resort hotel states on its website. Clothing is optional inside the geothermal swimming pool.

Sierra Hot Springs

Location: 521 Campbell Hot Springs Road, Sierraville

Travel time: About 2 hours and 17 minutes from downtown Sacramento

Sierra Hot Springs in Sierraville offers its guests spring water “smooth as silk,” according to its website. Indoor and outdoor pool temperatures range from 95 to 100 degrees.

