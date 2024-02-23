4 hour standoff between Bartlesville Police and armed man ends without incident

Bartlesville police ended a four-hour standoff with an armed man without incident after a report of possible domestic abuse.

Police lights

"I commend the swift and coordinated response of our officers, which prioritized the safety of everyone involved," Captain Daniel Elkins wrote. "This outcome underscores the importance of effective communication and de-escalation techniques in managing such sensitive situations."

When officers first arrived on the scene around noon, they were informed that a male suspect inside the residence was armed, prompting an immediate escalation of the response, according to a BPD release.

The homeowner provided officers with access to a live feed showing the armed individual inside, who was observed pointing a firearm out the windows toward law enforcement personnel, police said.

Officers promptly withdrew to a safe distance and established a secured perimeter around the premises to contain the threat.

The Bartlesville Police Department has enlisted the assistance of mental health professionals to work the scene in an effort to resolve the situation peacefully.

After communication with the man was established, the police successfully negotiated his surrender. He man voluntarily exited the premises and is currently receiving mental health treatment, according to police.

The department has not released further details regarding the identity of the individual or the nature of the domestic abuse report.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Bartlesville Police standoff with armed man ends without incident