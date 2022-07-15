4-hour standoff ends as man barricaded himself inside metro Atlanta apartments

Dozens of families are now safely back in their homes after police say a man with a gun barricaded himself at an apartment complex in Clayton County. Many families were displaced from their homes at the Legacy at Riverdale apartments.

“I was out all day, my kids are at the house, so that’s why I’m scared,” a neighbor who did not want to be identified told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon.

For one mom who lives at the apartment complex, it may have been the longest few hours of her life.

A SWAT standoff with an armed man kept her outside the complex, while her 8 and 14-year-old children were home alone.

“Yeah they wouldn’t let us into the apartment complex, so I was stuck outside,” she said.

Police kept the woman — who did not want to show her face — and many other residents out of their homes while they negotiated with the armed man who barricaded himself inside the complex.

“It was kind of scary. But kind of cool to see that everybody comes to protect everybody,” she said.

Clayton County police initially encountered the man during a drug investigation. He then drove off to the Legacy at Riverdale apartments, where he barricaded himself inside one of the buildings.

After several hours of negotiations, the man surrendered peacefully.

“It’s a tremendous relief because we’ve had to displace people temporarily out of their homes — to make the scene safe,” said Sgt. Chandi Holmes of the Clayton County Police Department. “We want to get him in custody safe and get everybody back in their homes safely.”

Everyone we spoke to could not wait to return home.

“I got to get home. I got to get home fast,” the unnamed mother said.

