After 4-hour standoff, man wanted for Fresno killing arrested in Reno, police say

Officers in Reno, Nevada, arrested a suspect accused of killing a Fresno man last year, police said Monday.

Police said Hector Arreola, 35, was wanted for shooting Dominique Bustamante, 41, in the head about 3:20 a.m. July 23 near Maroa and Clinton avenues.

Fresno police and the U.S. Marshals Office found Arreola at a Motel 6 in Reno on Thursday, according to a news release.

He barricaded himself in a room and, after a four-hour standoff and a response from SWAT officers, surrendered, police said. He will be extradited to Fresno on suspicion of murder, police said.

Bustamante was with his girlfriend in a car when he was shot. The vehicle was struck multiple times with gunfire while going east on Clinton, police said, and then crashed into a parked car on the north side of the street, east of Maroa.

Bustamante was struck once and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman wasn’t shot, but suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and later released, police said.

Police were still investigating if an inciting incident led up to the violence, but said the shooting was not random.

Bustamante’s killing was the 36th homicide of 2022 in the city of Fresno. There had been 42 at the same point in 2021, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked by police to call 559-621-7000. Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Dominique Bustamante, 41