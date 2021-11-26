4 hurt in overnight Horry County shooting, reports say

Four people were injured following a shooting in Horry County, according to police.

The shooting happened Thursday night near Long Branch Swamp Road near Green Sea in western Horry County, according to Mikayla Moskov, Horry County police spokesperson.

The victims were taken to the hospital while HCPD was en route to the scene, according to Moskov. The victims weren’t transported by ambulance, but rather drove themselves or someone else drove them.

Police believe there’s no risk to the community.