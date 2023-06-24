4 hurt in shooting in north Charlotte, CMPD says

Four people were hurt in an early morning shooting in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers conducted the investigation on North Graham Street around 6 a.m. Three people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and there are any suspects in the case. Channel 9 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

