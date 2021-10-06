4 hurt in Texas school shooting, suspect arrested

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -She didn't forget the prenatal vitamins - that was one of the few things this U.S.-trained Afghan pilot could grab from her Kabul airport office before she left the country aboard an Air Force plane during the Taliban takeover. Instead, she fears her son could soon be born into a strange kind of captivity in rural Tajikistan, alongside more than 140 other Afghan military personnel, almost all of them men, who flew across Afghanistan's northern border together and are now being held https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-echoes-uncertainty-afghan-pilots-await-us-help-tajikistan-2021-09-22 at a sanatorium in the mountains. "I am really, really worried about my baby," said the Air Force pilot, whose situation was first reported by Reuters in September, in her first comments to a reporter.