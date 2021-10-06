4 hurt in Texas school shooting, suspect arrested
4 people were injured after police say a teenager opened fire at a Dallas-area high school Wednesday. The suspect later surrendered to police. (Oct. 6)
The “all clear” has been given at Timberview High School in Arlington after an active shooter situation Wednesday morning and suspected teenage gunman is in custody.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -She didn't forget the prenatal vitamins - that was one of the few things this U.S.-trained Afghan pilot could grab from her Kabul airport office before she left the country aboard an Air Force plane during the Taliban takeover. Instead, she fears her son could soon be born into a strange kind of captivity in rural Tajikistan, alongside more than 140 other Afghan military personnel, almost all of them men, who flew across Afghanistan's northern border together and are now being held https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-echoes-uncertainty-afghan-pilots-await-us-help-tajikistan-2021-09-22 at a sanatorium in the mountains. "I am really, really worried about my baby," said the Air Force pilot, whose situation was first reported by Reuters in September, in her first comments to a reporter.
The suspect in a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas that hospitalized three people is in police custody.
Four people were injured Wednesday in a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.
Police said the man they arrested is being charged with driving while intoxicated and causing an accident involving a death.
A Russian film crew was launched to the International Space Station on Tuesday to make the world’s first movie in orbit. The Russian space agency is getting in ahead of NASA, which last year said it would work with Tom Cruise to film aboard the spacecraft. Photo: AFP/Getty Images
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's new government signalled on Tuesday a more assertive position on China's aggressive posture towards self-ruled Taiwan, suggesting it would consider options and prepare for "various scenarios", while reaffirming close U.S. ties. Taiwan and broader relations with China are likely to dominate security policies and foreign relations from the outset of new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration. Tension has been rising over Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory to be taken by force if necessary.
The founders of Tazah Technologies, a B2B agriculture marketplace in Pakistan, met while serving leadership roles at Uber subsidiary Careem. Abrar Bajwa and Mohsin Zaka bonded during long working hours as the platform dealt with COVID-19’s impact. When asked how they got from ride-hailing to agritech, Bajwa told TechCrunch that the two grew up in farming communities.
Simpkins, a student a the school, is said to be the person who opened fire in a classroom after getting into a fight with another student. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
The Maroon 5 singer showed off his new blue hairstyle — and plenty of tattoos — while walking shirtless in Los Angeles on Monday.
One of the ursine elders of Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska is now a four-time champion of chunk. Otis, a brown bear estimated to be 24 to 26 years old, was crowned on Tuesday as the winner of Katmai’s annual Fat Bear Week https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/ahead-winter-hibernation-alaska-celebrates-fat-bear-week-2021-09-28. Otis wound up besting the other finalist, a chocolate-brown male known as Walker, in the final round of voting.
The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to pass an ordinance that, as of Nov. 4, will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, movie theaters and many other private businesses. The mandate adds to the health order passed on Sept. 17 that requires bars, lounges, breweries, wineries and nightclubs to ensure their patrons […]
Doherty has continued to work during cancer treatment.
An expert in police use-of-force cases testified that Kyle Rittenhouse appeared to be under attack, and reasonably perceived a deadly threat.
Cassie Laundrie, who spoke to ABC News in an exclusive interview, said that she wants her brother to get their family “out of this horrible mess,” as investigators continue searching for him.
Locker room fit. Scheme diversity. Potential progress stopper. The one move to take things over the top. There's a lot of things to consider when talking about big-name, in-season acquisitions. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Former President Donald Trump blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday for “folding” to Democrats amid a congressional standoff over the looming deadline to avoid a default.
Brian Laundrie's sister shared a message she said she hopes will get to her brother, asking him to turn himself in so that she and his family can be left alone.
Reinfections, the delta variant and waning vaccine immunity mean eradicating COVID may be impossible. Here's what living with the virus might be like.