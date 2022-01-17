🌱 4 ICUs Reach Capacity + OKC Thunder Honors Young Hero

Rise and shine, Oklahoma City! It's Tuesday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and mild. High: 65 Low: 33.

Here are the top 3 stories in Oklahoma City today:

Four Oklahoma City hospitals reported Monday that they have no intensive care beds available amid the surge in coronavirus cases. St. Anthony, Mercy, Integris, and OU Health were the sites where the ICUs were at capacity. As of Monday, there were a total of 737 COVID-19 patients at the four hospitals. (Tulsa World) Oklahoma City police have released new surveillance footage in connection to a shooting in the 8700 block of Pikes Peak Road earlier this month. Investigators say someone fired several rounds into a house with children inside on two separate occasions. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300. (KFOR Oklahoma City) The Oklahoma City Thunder recognized an 11-year-old boy who saved two lives in one day last month. The team invited Dayvon Johnson and several of his family members to Saturday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fans got on their feet to celebrate Johnson as he was surprised with his own Thunder hammer and jersey. (news9.com KWTV)

Today in Oklahoma City:

24 Works On Paper Traveling Exhibit At The Gaylord-Pickens Museum (10:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Congratulations to Lieutenant Jason Gravitt of the Oklahoma City Fire Department, who has signed the book and is set to retire. Lieutenant Gravitt faithfully served the residents of Oklahoma City for 25 years, 3 months, and 15 days. (Facebook)

All OKC Dream Center offices and programs will be closed until Thursday, Jan. 20 due to several staff members having COVID. Anyone in need of assistance can message or call (405)634-2615. (Facebook)

Did you know that Oklahoma City has the third largest Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in the United States? Thank you to The Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Coalition for uplifting Martin’s legacy during yesterday's events. (Facebook)

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Tuesday! See you all tomorrow for another update.

— Helen Eckhard

About me: Helen Eckhard is a marketing assistant at Lightning Media Partners. She is a self-professed logophile who is currently pursuing her master’s degree in library science. Outside of work, you can find Helen constructing crossword puzzles, knitting, or devising increasingly crafty ways to kill off characters in her mystery novels.

This article originally appeared on the Oklahoma City Patch