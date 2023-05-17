4 Illinois high school students killed, 3 others injured in fatal car crash

Four Illinois high school students were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday night, which left three other people injured, authorities said.

The four teenagers, who were between the ages of 16 and 18, were traveling in the same car when the crash occurred at around 10:19 p.m. local time in Wheeling, Illinois, the Wheeling Police Department said in a news release.

“Speed and a disregarded traffic signal seem to be the primary factors involved at this time,” Wheeling police said.

Four Buffalo Grove High School students killed in the crash

The four students killed in the crash attended Buffalo Grove High School, a northwestern suburb of Chicago, school district spokeswoman Stephanie Kim said in a statement to USA TODAY.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these students during this time of tragedy,” Kim said. “We also offer condolences to all Buffalo Grove students, families and staff members.”

Police transported seven people to local hospitals, including another Buffalo Grove student who remains hospitalized, Kim said.

The district said it hasn’t released the names of the students who died “out of respect for their grieving families.”

Buffalo Grove was closed on Wednesday after a fire started inside the building last night, but reopened at noon local time to “provide counseling and support services to our students as we come together during this tragic loss,” the school said in a statement on its website.

Yellowstone National Park: Woman found dead inside car at Yellowstone National Park; nearby man arrested, officials say

Gunshots : Video shows moment gunshots are heard during little league baseball game in California

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 4 Buffalo Grove High School students killed in car crash in Illinois