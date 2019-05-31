4 Important Things to Know About How to Prevent & Treat a Migraine

Click here to read the full article.

If you’re a migraine suffer, you know all too well a migraine attack is far more than a bad headache. It is a neurological disorder that causes incapacitating symptoms for 1 billion people worldwide, according to the Migraine Research Foundation. In fact, it’s considered the sixth most debilitating illness in the world, leaving 90 percent of migraine sufferers unable to function normally during an attack.

Yet it’s estimated that half of all people who suffer from migraine are never diagnosed, which is not all that surprising when you consider no one test or biomarker can determine its presence. Instead, migraine is a diagnosis of exclusion, which means it’s diagnosed through a process of elimination. Doctors will look at your symptoms and family history as well as conduct tests to rule out other conditions before making a diagnosis.

Whether you’ve been formally diagnosed or highly suspect you should be (if you’re in the latter group and struggling to get a diagnosis, definitely see a doctor who specializes in migraine), here are four things about migraine prevention and treatment you must be aware of.

Migraine Truly Is an Incapacitating Condition

No, you are not being dramatic or overly sensitive. A migraine attack really is that bad, and its symptoms go beyond a throbbing pain in your head. There can be visual disturbances (temporary blindness included), dizziness, nausea, vomiting, vertigo, fainting, numbness in your face as well as extremities, and extreme sensitivity to light, smell, sound, or touch.

Most migraine sufferers experience one to two episodes per month, each one lasting anywhere between four and 72 hours. But add that all up several decades, and it totals about 5 percent of the average person’s life. What’s even worse is about 4 million migraine sufferers experience chronic daily migraine, meaning they have 15 or more migraine days per month. The majority of these people have a comorbid condition, such as arthritis, hypertension, sleep disturbances, or a mental health issue like anxiety, depression, or bipolar disorder. The result? Over 20 percent of chronic migraine sufferers are considered disabled.

Once symptoms of a migraine attack appear, it can be very difficult to stop it in its tracks. “Often the only ‘cure’ is to go lie in a dark room and, pretty much, pass out for a big chunk of time, which isn’t that practical when you have three kids” Andrew M of Thrifty Parent tells SheKnows. “Often the cure has to be postponed as best I can manage.”

Know What Your Individual Triggers Are

Preventing migraine attacks is by far the best way to manage the condition. Kim Peirano, DACM, LAC is an acupuncturist and doctor of Chinese medicine who helps patients manage migraine through acupuncture and lifestyle changes, and she says one of the best ways to do this is by pinpointing your triggers.

“While there are certain triggers for migraine attacks and common foods that people can have sensitivities to, they actually vary quite a bit from person to person,” Dr. Peirano tells SheKnows. “It’s imperative that each person starts to become more aware of their specific triggers through journaling or tracking.”

Hormonal fluctuations are a huge trigger for women, who are three times more likely than men to have migraine. Dr. Peirano says attacks are common during ovulation (caused by a spike in estrogen) and right before periods (caused by a drop in progesterone). “These swings in hormone levels is what triggers the migraines, not the hormone level itself but the abrupt changes,” she says.

Other common triggers include stress, noise, light, eyestrain, exercise, alcohol (particularly red wine), caffeine, scents, weather (excessive heat or changes in barometric pressure), lack of sleep or irregular sleep, dehydration, skipped meals, food additives (nitrates, MSG, aspartame), tyramines (found in fermented and aged foods), and specific foods like chocolate, nuts, citrus and onions. Triggers are incredibly individual though, and the above list is not exhaustive.