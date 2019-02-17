4 Important Things You Must Know About Inherited 401(k)s

If you've just inherited a 401(k) from a deceased relative, you may not know how to proceed. You might be able to leave the money where it is, but this isn't always a smart decision.

Worse even: If you don't understand how the money will be taxed, you could end up losing a larger share of your inheritance to the government than you needed to. Here are four things you need to know about inherited 401(k)s if you're the named beneficiary.

1. How beneficiaries are chosen

By law, your spouse is designated as your 401(k) beneficiary, unless he or she is already deceased or signs a waiver giving up his or her right to the money. Then, you can leave the money to any other family member, friend, or group that you want to. It's important to keep your beneficiaries up to date because if no surviving beneficiaries are listed when you die, the money will go to your estate instead, which can restrict how your heirs can take distributions. For example, the plan may require heirs to the estate to withdraw the money in a lump sum, forcing them to pay taxes on the full amount in a single year, whether they want to or not.

Image source: Getty Images.

2. Spouses can roll over funds into their own accounts

Surviving spouses have the same distribution options as non-spouse beneficiaries (more on those below), but they also have the option to roll over the funds into their own IRA. The main reason people choose to do this is because they can delay required minimum distributions (RMDs). These are mandatory withdrawals from all retirement accounts except Roth IRAs that the government forces individuals 70 1/2 and over to take in order to ensure it gets its tax cut. You can withdraw more than this amount per year if you'd like, but if you withdraw less, you'll pay a 50% penalty on the amount that you should have withdrawn. RMDs are determined by the value of the account and the age of the account owner.

If you do not roll over the 401(k) to an IRA in your own name, you will have to begin taking RMDs when your spouse would have turned 70 1/2, or if he or she was already 70 1/2 or older, you will have to continue taking distributions based on the age that your spouse would have been in that year. You can figure out how much you need to withdraw using this table. Simply divide the total value of the account by the distribution period for the age your spouse would be today if he or she was still alive.

The problem with this approach is that the RMDs may force you to take out more money than you'd like to, possibly pushing you into a higher income tax bracket where you will lose more of your inheritance to the government. While you can't put off RMDs forever, you can delay them by transferring the money from your deceased spouse's 401(k) to an IRA in your own name. Then, you won't have to take any RMDs until you reach 70 1/2. You also won't have to pay any taxes on the money until you withdraw it in your own retirement. Of course, if your deceased spouse was younger than you, you may be better off not rolling over the 401(k) because then you can delay RMDs until your spouse would have turned 70 1/2.

The downside of rolling over an inherited 401(k) to an IRA is that, if you're under age 59 1/2, you can't touch the money once you've rolled it over without incurring a 10% early withdrawal penalty, unless it's for a qualified reason. So if you need the funds now, you're better off going with one of the other methods below.