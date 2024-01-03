4 indicted in Fall River homicide; suspect at large also wanted in Corky Row double slaying

FALL RIVER — Four Fall River men were recently indicted in connection to a fatal shooting this past May in the city's Flint neighborhood.

On May 13, 2023, police responded to late-night reports of shots fired in the area of County and Flint streets, where they discovered 23-year-old Diamonte Odom suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

Odom was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Now, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office has tied four people — two already facing charges in connection to separate homicide cases, including a 2021 Fall River double slaying — to the Odom homicide.

Tajon Saxon, 26, was recently indicted on charges of murder, carrying a loaded illegal firearm and carrying an illegal firearm. Although now under indictment, Saxon remains at large and is the subject of an intensive manhunt at this time, according to the DA's office.

Saxon is also wanted on a default warrant in connection to the May 2021 double-homicide of 29-year-old Jovaughn Mills and 14-year-old Miguel Sanjurjo at Griffin Park in Fall River, charged with two counts of accessory to murder-after the fact.

Anyone with information on Saxon is urged to call (855) MA-SOLVE (855-627-6583), email mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us or use DA Thomas Quinn’s anonymous text-a-tip program by texting the word “Bristol” to the phone number CRIMES (274637).

Quanif Johnson, 26, was indicted on charges of murder, carrying a loaded illegal firearm and carrying an illegal firearm. He has also been indicted on charges of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of a machine gun and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Johnson is currently in custody in Rhode Island on charges connected to another homicide case in that state. According to a press release from the DA's office, it is unclear when he will be brought to Massachusetts for arraignment on these indictments in Fall River Superior Court.

Dioni Tavarez-Leonirio, 25, was indicted on a charge of accessory to murder-after the fact and was arraigned on this charge in Fall River Superior Court on Dec. 22. Bail was set at $5,000 cash.

The fourth defendant, 18-year-old Devin Alves was indicted in connection to the ongoing homicide investigation on charges of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition. He was arraigned Wednesday in Fall River Superior Court and held on $7,500 cash bail.

Due to the fact that the two defendants indicted for murder have yet to be arraigned in open court, no further details about the investigation can be publicly disseminated at this time, the DA's office states.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: 4 face murder indictments in May 2023 shooting in Fall River