4 indicted on stalking charges in connection with alleged harassment, intimidation of NH journalists

A group of four men have been indicted on stalking charges in connection with the alleged harassment and intimidation of two journalists employed by New Hampshire Public Radio, federal officials announced Friday.

Eric Labarge, 46, of Nashua, Tucker Cockerline, 32, of Salem, Michael Waselchuck, 35, of Seabrook, and Keenan Saniatan, 36, also of Nashua, indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on charges of conspiracy to commit stalking through interstate travel and/or the use of a facility of interstate commerce, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts.

Labarge was arrested Friday morning and will appear in federal court in Boston, while Cockerline, Saniatan, and Waselchuck remain in custody after they were previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint on June 16, 2023.

The NHPR journalists published an article in March 2022 detailing allegations of sexual and other misconduct by a former New Hampshire businessperson, whom Labarge was a “close personal associate” of, according to the indictment.

In response to the reporting, Labarge, Cockerline, Waselchuck, and Saniatan allegedly agreed to harass and intimidate both journalists and their immediate family members on five separate occasions, vandalizing their homes with bricks, softball-sized rocks, and red paint.

In one of the cases of alleged vandalism, the suspects painted the phrase “JUST THE BEGINNING” in large red letters on one of the homes, the indictment showed.

Each charge in the indictment carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and restitution.

