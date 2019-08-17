4 Industry Leaders With Ultra-High Dividends

With long-term bond yields at historically low levels, conservative investors may be looking to high-dividend stocks in order to get the returns they seek. Investors that love their dividends need to be wary though because a dividend that's too high could be a potential sign of a stock in danger. However, after the recent market volatility, some opportunities have arisen, even in relatively safe, name-brand market leaders that have stood the test of time.

Though strong brands can occasionally fall on hard times (General Electric or Kraft Heinz are the latest examples), time-tested, market-leading brands usually have a better shot of making their payouts. For those looking for high dividends in a low-interest world, here are four market leaders that not only are household names but also sport dividend yields north of 4% and look to be safe bets to make good on those payments long term.

A man in a suit sits at a desk and poses with eyes closed and arms up as cash rains down on him. More

These four popular brands pay investors big dividends. Image source: Getty Images.

1. AT&T

Dividend Yield: 6%

AT&T (NYSE: T) is currently the second-largest U.S. mobile telecom service provider next to rival Verizon. Both AT&T and Verizon have large recurring subscriber bases and are currently investing heavily in the next-generation wireless communications: 5G.

To kick off the effort, AT&T won a big contract to build out FirstNet in 2017, a nationwide high-speed network for first responders. That gives the company a leg up on building out the complex and expensive 5G infrastructure that will one day power the tech applications of the 2020s.

AT&T is also looking to the future of media after its 2018 acquisitions of Time Warner and AppNexus. With Time Warner, AT&T is reforming the media giant into an all-in-one streaming service. The company is set to unveil its HBO Max streaming platform in 2020, which should be pricing its monthly service around $16 or $17. Though the streaming category is somewhat crowded, HBO has a very strong brand, and Warner Bros. has a huge library of content with the potential to be a part of any household's streaming lineup. That potential recurring revenue will be useful to AT&T's bottom line.

And though AT&T's whopping $158 billion long-term debt load left over from these past acquisitions scares some, the company is still generating excess cash flow to pay that down, and management expects to get to a reasonable 2.5 times debt-to-EBTIDA ratio by the end of the year.

AT&T's current lofty 6% dividend payout should thus be safe while investors wait for these innovations to take hold.

2. Wells Fargo

Dividend Yield: 4.6%

When people refer to "the big 4" U.S. banks, they're referring to JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC). Of these four, only one sports a dividend yield over 4%, and that's Wells. Since it just raised its payout last quarter, Wells Fargo will yield shareholders a whopping 4.6% going forward at today's share price.

C Dividend Yield (TTM) Chart More