4-ingredient ‘lazy meals’ that are healthy and still delicious

Had a long day of homeschooling or working from home? Instead of hopping in the car and hitting the drive-thru, these two four-ingredient recipes offer quick, simple and healthy options to fast food.

Registered dietitian Dawn Jackson Blanter joined "Good Morning America" to help turn lazy day "cooking" into "putting together" meals that taste good and are good for you.

"You can have a balanced and nutritious meal on your plate ASAP," said Blanter, whose motto is "healthy living, hold the boring."

Here, she shares recipes for kale pizza and an egg roll bowl.

Kale Pizza

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients:

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀2 teaspoons olive oil



2-4 kale leaves, stemmed and chopped (about 2 cups)

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

One 10-inch sprouted whole grain tortilla

1/4 cup marinara sauce (no added sugar/mostly tomatoes)

1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Directions:

In a 10-inch skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add kale, garlic and crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring so the garlic doesn't burn, for about 4 minutes, until the kale is wilted. Transfer the kale to a plate and set aside.

Wipe the skillet to remove the oil and set it back over medium heat. Add the tortilla and heat until the bottom is crisp, 3-4 minutes. Flip it over so the crisp side is up.

Spoon on some marinara, put on the kale and cheese. Cook for another 3-4 minutes until the cheese starts to melt & the bottom of the tortilla is crisp.

Nutrition (1 pizza): 380 calories, 21g total fat, 34g carbs, 8g fiber, 16g protein

Egg Roll Bowl

Ingredients:

4 oz. of grilled chicken, chopped

½ cup of brown rice

2 cups of coleslaw mix

2 tablespoons of sesame ginger dressing (coconut aminos or soy sauce, rice vinegar, toasted sesame oil, ginger, garlic)



Directions:

Start with organic ground chicken sautéed with coconut aminos (or soy sauce), rice vinegar, toasted sesame oil, fresh grated ginger, fresh chopped garlic, and salt and pepper to taste.

Once the chicken is fully cooked, mix in some handfuls of eggroll veggies: shredded coleslaw mix, shredded purple cabbage, shredded multicolored carrots, chopped green onion and cook until they all soften a bit. Time saver: Buy bags of pre-shredded coleslaw, purple cabbage and carrots.

Next, fill a bowl with more of the fresh egg roll veggies to add some crunch and a little brown rice for some whole grains. Top it all off with the chicken, and sprinkle on some green onions and a sesame ginger dressing.

