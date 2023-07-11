4 injured, 2 arrested after robbery leads to pursuit, crash into Lubbock apartment

Four people were injured, including a man and woman who were inside their home, when a car leading police on a pursuit crashed into an apartment complex in the Coronado neighborhood early Monday morning.

Lubbock police responded to the 3800 block of 34th Street at 3:51 a.m. Monday for a report of a robbery to a business, according to information released by the Lubbock Police Department.

According to police, officers tried to pull over a vehicle believed to be connected to the robbery when the driver, later identified as 20-year-old Jaden Tipton, took off, leading police on a pursuit before crashing into the apartment in the 2900 block of Vicksburg Avenue.

A man and woman inside the apartment were taken by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious and moderate injuries, respectively.

LPD arrested Tipton on charges of aggravated robbery, evading in a motor vehicle and other warrants. Tipton suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police also arrested Desiree Vasquez, 32, on unrelated warrants. Vasquez was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to UMC with minor injuries.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 4 injured, 2 arrested after pursuit ends with crash into Lubbock home