4 injured in 2 unrelated shootings in Lubbock; police investigating

Four people have been injured in two unrelated shootings over the weekend, according to a Lubbock police news release.

Lubbock police officers responded to a shots fired call about 3:55 p.m. to a home in the 1100 block of Homestead Drive and found evidence of a shooting.

Officers learned that a 25-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were each taken to Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center for single gunshot wounds.

An initial investigation indicated that both men were in the home when robbers forced entry and shot them.

The intruders stole property from the home before running away.

However, as the intruders fled, one of the residents began shooting at them, hitting one of the robbers, who was later taken and left at Covenant Medical Center.

The release did not state if that person was arrested.

Meanwhile, officers responded about 3:45 a.m. Monday to Covenant Medical Center where a 39-year-old man was taken for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the face, the release states.

An initial investigation indicates the man was in line at a restaurant in the 5000 block of Avenue Q where he was shot.

Restaurant employees disarmed the shooter, who ran away before police arrived, the release states.

The release did not disclose a motive for the shooting, however officials believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

