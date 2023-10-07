4 injured in afternoon shooting in Uptown neighborhood

Three women and a man suffered gunshot wounds during a Saturday afternoon shooting in the Uptown neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., the four victims were approached by at least two armed people who opened fire in the 5000 block of North Winthrop Avenue, police said.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the facial area, and another woman, 28, was struck to the shoulder and head. The older woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and was listed in good condition. The other woman was taken in good condition to St. Francis Hospital, police said.

A 61-year-old woman who suffered a wound to a leg also was taken in good condition to Illinois Masonic. The fourth victim, 43, went to St. Francis Hospital in good condition for a leg wound.

No one was in custody and detectives were still investigating.