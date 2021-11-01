4 injured in downtown Orlando shooting, police searching for suspect

A suspect fired a gun at a group of people early Monday morning striking and injuring four in downtown Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The unidentified suspect fired at the victims who were gathered celebrating Halloween at the 50 block of North Orange Avenue near Wall Street, said OPD’s Lt. Reinaldo Rivero.

All four victim were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating and did not release any other suspect information.