4 injured, including 3 children after drive-by shooting in Cincinnati neighborhood

Four people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday afternoon.

A 10-year-old, 14-year-old, 15-year-old and a man in his 20s were injured in the shooting, Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge confirmed to our news partners at WCPO.

The conditions of the four were not available but Theetge said their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Theetge said there was more than one shooter in what appears to be a black four-door Hyundai with dark-tinted windows.

Police weren’t sure if the shooting was targeted but did say the juveniles were not with the adult.

Police have had multiple blocks of McMicken Avenue between Walnut Street and Vine Street shut down for hours. Theetge said she’s seen at least 59 evidence markers placed at various locations in the blocked-off area.

She said most of those markers were shell casings from bullets.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.








