4 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Tulare County
Four people were injured after a car crash in Tulare County on Thursday night.
Four people were injured after a car crash in Tulare County on Thursday night.
The Marlins might need to play one inning of baseball on Monday in order to make the playoffs.
The only issue some fans of the hotly anticipated 'Golden Bachelor' had was that at 60 minutes, there wasn't enough.
Borrowing or lending out a car is common, but understanding your auto insurance coverage is important so you know what happens if someone else wrecks your car.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The road to the American League pennant runs through Baltimore.
With their lease ending, the Baltimore Orioles and Maryland announced a new deal to keep the team at Camden Yards.
The 31-year-old opened up about his perspective on retirement earlier this month.
'I use this all day to charge all kinds of stuff,' fans say.
Bryce Harper lit up umpire Ángel Hernández after he was called out on a checked swing Thursday.
Mel Tucker was fired for cause this week after allegations that he sexually harassed a sexual assault awareness activist.
Mark Cuban believes he knows the root of load management complaints.
"What did you do before you could look something up?" The post Woman born in 1997 wonders how anything got done before the internet and millennials, Gen X-ers are happily filling in the blanks appeared first on In The Know.
A 2006 Lincoln Zephyr, the single model year of the Lincoln-ized Ford Fusion before it became the MKZ, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Although there are many more EVs pricier than $50,000, there are still some excellent choices below that price threshold ... with and without the federal tax credit.
Honda debuting Specialty Sports Concept at Japan Mobility Show next month. Is it a reborn electric S2000? Or a reborn electric NSX?
Serve Robotics, a partner of Uber Eats, provided LAPD with footage from one of its robots after an attempted theft. The robot was able to get away on its own.
2024 Honda Prologue features, estimated range and some power details all revealed ahead of its launch early next year.
Fatal traffic accidents have declined for multiple quarters in a row after hitting troubling highs during the peak of the pandemic, safety regulators say.
The AI-powered news reading app Artifact, built by Instagram's co-founders, has been transforming itself into a more social experience over time with recent launches like profiles, commenting, link sharing and more. Artifact co-founder Mike Krieger admitted there's a "flavor" of Twitter in the app's new direction as it could serve to highlight stories that people are talking about that day, similar to what happens on X, formerly known as Twitter. Explained Krieger, speaking at the Code Conference on Wednesday, Twitter was known for its watercooler-like experience where people are discussing a news story or perhaps the day's "main character" -- someone who's getting the most attention on the platform that day because of something they said or did.
After months of investigations, House Republicans held their first open impeachment hearing against President Biden on Thursday.